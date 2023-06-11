The Versatile Copier MT4

4

This all-purpose copytrade utility enables any user remotely or locally duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on a Windows OS.

Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported.

Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios - 

  • MetaTrader 4 - MetaTrader 4
  • MetaTrader 4 - MetaTrader 5
  • MetaTrader 5 - MetaTrader 5
  • MetaTrader 5 - MetaTrader 4

(to copy between two dissimilar terminals, a user has to purchase the MT4 and MT5 versions of Versatile Copier)

Get the MT5 version here - Versatile Copier for MetaTrader Five


How to use the Copier (MT4 Version)

The Utility copies transactions between two or more terminals installed on the same Windows Machine (Computer or Virtual Private Server). All the Terminals must run simultaneously.

The User must enter the following URL https://www.forexautonomy.com/versatile under Options, under Expert Adviser's Tab  in the Web Request text entry field.

Only one instance of the program must be loaded onto a chart on a Meta Trader 4 Terminal.

The program automatically recognizes and copies all initiated trade entries from a Sender instance Terminal anywhere in the world to a Receiver instance Terminal provided the currency pairs of that trade is available on the Receiver Terminal.

The MT4 suffix in in the program title implies that the program will only work on a Meta Trader 4 terminal.

The copiers show the server time, so that synchroneity can be visually gauged.

The copier interface also depicts the connectivity status of your terminal.

Trade copying only occurs when the terminal shows connected.

All enquiries should be directed at forexautonomy.com/contact


Summary

  • Single utility  for sending and receiving transactions: Select an operation mode (Sender or Receiver)
  • Select your own unique Trade Conduit/Channel ID.
  • One Sender copies transactions to accounts of multiple Receivers via Trade Conduit.
  • Compactible with with Order/Position accounting and Hedge systems between Meta Trader 4  and Meta Trader 5.
  • Copies Stop Loss and Take Profit values - this can be turned off.
  • Copies Pending orders, namely Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop - again this can be turned off.
  • On the Receiver Account, the use of other Expert Advisers or Manual Trading does not interfere with Receiver Trade Operations.
  • The ability to copy any characters in any combination.
  • Mapping of trade symbols in the advent the trade quote and base currency names are dissimilar on both terminals.
  • Shows Terminal Connectivity Status.
  • Supports Fractional Order Closure i.e. enables user to close/terminate any selected residual lots or fraction (e.g. half) of the lots size of an on-going trade.
  • Depicts Server Time on the Chart.
  • User interface depicting connectivity stratus in the advent of an internet connectivity break.
  • Fast execution speed/trade copying.






Avis 1
Lim Soon Cheng
399
Lim Soon Cheng 2024.10.10 09:04 
 

The owner very helpful to support me so far. thanks

Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Plus de l'auteur
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Account Protector Metatrader 4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
Account Protector Meta Trader 4 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Auto Trailing Assistant
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
Présentation d'Auto Trailing Assistant - Votre solution ultime de gestion des suivis automatiques Forex Auto Trailing Assistant est un programme très avancé conçu pour révolutionner la façon dont vous gérez vos transactions avec des stops suiveurs. Avec son ensemble complet de fonctionnalités, cet outil puissant vous permet d'optimiser les résultats de vos transactions avec facilité et précision. ATA  représente  Auto Trailing Assistant  dans les instructions ci-dessous.  (*) Présentation des
Ultimate Support and Resistance Zones Indicator
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Indicateurs
Unleash the Power of Repetitive Market Price Levels (Markets often repeat structure ). Are you tired of guessing the crucial support and resistance levels in your trading strategy? Do you want to enhance your decision-making process with reliable and accurate market insights? Look no further! We proudly present the interactive digital product designed to transform your trading experience – the Ultimate  Support and Resistance Zones Indicator. Unlock the Potential of Critically Watched Suppo
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
The Versatile Copier MT5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
This   all-purpose trade utility   enables any user   remotely   or   locally   duplicate trades between Meta Trader terminals quickly and effortlessly. It works with any machine or server running on Windows. Copying of trade entries between different terminal types (i.e. Meta Trader 4 and Meta Trader 5) is fully supported. Trade copying functionality coves all MetaTrader scenarios -  MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 4   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -   MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5   -
Auto Trailing Assistant Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilitaires
Auto Trailing Assistant (ATA) - Forex Trade Management Utility Core Capability Auto Trailing Assistant is a sophisticated Meta Trader utility that helps traders automatically manage and optimize trading positions with unparalleled precision and flexibility. With its comprehensive set of features, this powerful tool enables traders determine minimum guaranteed profits for each position, displayed very colorfully  on the Chart of your Meta Trader. Flexible Position Targeting - Multi-symbol sup
