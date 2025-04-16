- Aperçu
HERO: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
Le taux de change de HERO a changé de 1.06% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 32.76 et à un maximum de 33.74.
Suivez la dynamique Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
HERO Nouvelles
Foire Aux Questions
What is HERO stock price today?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 1.06%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 96.
Does HERO stock pay dividends?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.07% and USD.
How to buy HERO stock?
You can buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 96 and 1.58% show market activity.
How to invest into HERO stock?
Investing in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 34.62 and current price 33.51. Many compare 4.00% and 33.29% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81.
What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) in the past year was 34.62. Within 22.03 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.03 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did HERO stock split?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 38.07% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 33.16
- Ouverture
- 32.99
- Bid
- 33.51
- Ask
- 33.81
- Plus Bas
- 32.76
- Plus Haut
- 33.74
- Volume
- 96
- Changement quotidien
- 1.06%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.29%
- Changement Annuel
- 38.07%