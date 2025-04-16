- 개요
HERO: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
HERO 환율이 오늘 1.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.76이고 고가는 33.74이었습니다.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
HERO News
자주 묻는 질문
What is HERO stock price today?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 1.06%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 96.
Does HERO stock pay dividends?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.07% and USD.
How to buy HERO stock?
You can buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 96 and 1.58% show market activity.
How to invest into HERO stock?
Investing in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 34.62 and current price 33.51. Many compare 4.00% and 33.29% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81.
What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) in the past year was 34.62. Within 22.03 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.03 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did HERO stock split?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 38.07% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 33.16
- 시가
- 32.99
- Bid
- 33.51
- Ask
- 33.81
- 저가
- 32.76
- 고가
- 33.74
- 볼륨
- 96
- 일일 변동
- 1.06%
- 월 변동
- 4.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.07%