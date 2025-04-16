- Genel bakış
HERO: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
HERO fiyatı bugün 1.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.74 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
HERO haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is HERO stock price today?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 1.06%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 96.
Does HERO stock pay dividends?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.07% and USD.
How to buy HERO stock?
You can buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 96 and 1.58% show market activity.
How to invest into HERO stock?
Investing in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 34.62 and current price 33.51. Many compare 4.00% and 33.29% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81.
What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) in the past year was 34.62. Within 22.03 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.03 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did HERO stock split?
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 38.07% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 33.16
- Açılış
- 32.99
- Satış
- 33.51
- Alış
- 33.81
- Düşük
- 32.76
- Yüksek
- 33.74
- Hacim
- 96
- Günlük değişim
- 1.06%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.00%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 33.29%
- Yıllık değişim
- 38.07%