HERO: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

33.51 USD 0.35 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HERO exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.76 and at a high of 33.74.

Follow Global X Video Games & Esports ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HERO stock price today?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 1.06%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 96.

Does HERO stock pay dividends?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.07% and USD.

How to buy HERO stock?

You can buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 96 and 1.58% show market activity.

How to invest into HERO stock?

Investing in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 34.62 and current price 33.51. Many compare 4.00% and 33.29% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) in the past year was 34.62. Within 22.03 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.03 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HERO stock split?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 38.07% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
32.76 33.74
Year Range
22.03 34.62
Previous Close
33.16
Open
32.99
Bid
33.51
Ask
33.81
Low
32.76
High
33.74
Volume
96
Daily Change
1.06%
Month Change
4.00%
6 Months Change
33.29%
Year Change
38.07%
