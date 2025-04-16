报价部分
货币 / HERO
HERO: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

33.51 USD 0.35 (1.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日HERO汇率已更改1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点32.76和高点33.74进行交易。

关注Global X Video Games & Esports ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is HERO stock price today?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 1.06%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 96.

Does HERO stock pay dividends?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.07% and USD.

How to buy HERO stock?

You can buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 96 and 1.58% show market activity.

How to invest into HERO stock?

Investing in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 34.62 and current price 33.51. Many compare 4.00% and 33.29% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) in the past year was 34.62. Within 22.03 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.03 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HERO stock split?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 38.07% after corporate actions.

28 九月, 星期日