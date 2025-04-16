KurseKategorien
HERO: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

33.51 USD 0.35 (1.06%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HERO hat sich für heute um 1.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.74 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Global X Video Games & Esports ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is HERO stock price today?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 1.06%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 96.

Does HERO stock pay dividends?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.07% and USD.

How to buy HERO stock?

You can buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 96 and 1.58% show market activity.

How to invest into HERO stock?

Investing in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 34.62 and current price 33.51. Many compare 4.00% and 33.29% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) in the past year was 34.62. Within 22.03 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.03 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HERO stock split?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 38.07% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
32.76 33.74
Jahresspanne
22.03 34.62
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
33.16
Eröffnung
32.99
Bid
33.51
Ask
33.81
Tief
32.76
Hoch
33.74
Volumen
96
Tagesänderung
1.06%
Monatsänderung
4.00%
6-Monatsänderung
33.29%
Jahresänderung
38.07%
28 September, Sonntag