クォートセクション
通貨 / HERO
株に戻る

HERO: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

33.51 USD 0.35 (1.06%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HEROの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.76の安値と33.74の高値で取引されました。

Global X Video Games & Esports ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HERO News

よくあるご質問

What is HERO stock price today?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 1.06%, yesterday's close was 33.16, and trading volume reached 96.

Does HERO stock pay dividends?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.07% and USD.

How to buy HERO stock?

You can buy Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 96 and 1.58% show market activity.

How to invest into HERO stock?

Investing in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.03 - 34.62 and current price 33.51. Many compare 4.00% and 33.29% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) in the past year was 34.62. Within 22.03 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) over the year was 22.03. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.03 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did HERO stock split?

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.16, and 38.07% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
32.76 33.74
1年のレンジ
22.03 34.62
以前の終値
33.16
始値
32.99
買値
33.51
買値
33.81
安値
32.76
高値
33.74
出来高
96
1日の変化
1.06%
1ヶ月の変化
4.00%
6ヶ月の変化
33.29%
1年の変化
38.07%
28 9月, 日曜日