CryptoHFT AI

Trade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 )
CryptoHFT is not just another Expert Advisor. It is your gateway to a new era of intelligent, adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. Powered by a cutting-edge 5-neuron AI engine, CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days, weeks, months, or even years - to discover the optimal settings for any crypto pair with spreads ranging from 100 to 10,000.

MT5 version can be found here  
(even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy)

Unleash the AI Advantage:

  • 5-Neuron AI Engine: This is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Each neuron specializes in a specific trading aspect, with the 5th neuron dedicated to mastering the ever-changing spread landscape. It learns to adapt its settings (ranging from 1 to 100) to capitalize on even the most challenging spreads. Setting 1 shines in tight spreads around 100, while setting 50 conquers volatile spreads near 2,500. Find the perfect fit for your chosen pair and unleash the power of AI-driven optimization.
  • Adaptability at its Core: Market dynamics shift, and so should your strategy. CryptoHFT doesn't rest on its laurels. It can continuously analyzes market data, refines its understanding, and through strategy tester it adjusts its neuron settings to stay ahead of the curve.  Let AI handle the heavy lifting while you reap the rewards.
  • Blazing Speed for High-Frequency Domination: Every millisecond counts in the high-frequency arena. CryptoHFT's AI engine processes data and executes trades at lightning speed, ensuring you capitalize on fleeting opportunities before they vanish. React faster, trade smarter, and leave the competition in the dust.

Start with the Best, Then Optimize the Rest:

CryptoHFT takes the guesswork out of finding the ideal spread settings. Begin by using the default neuron values and let the AI find the single best 5th neuron setting for your chosen pair. Take the best performance even if its a loss , that's your starting point. Then, delve deeper and fine-tune the remaining neurons to unlock your pair's full potential.

Unleash the Power of CryptoHFT Today:

Don't settle for outdated, static trading strategies. Embrace the future of AI-powered crypto trading with CryptoHFT. Experience the thrill of intelligent adaptation, lightning-fast execution, and the confidence that comes from knowing your AI partner is always learning, always optimizing, and always striving for the best possible outcome.

Get CryptoHFT now and let AI be your ultimate crypto trading weapon.

Remember, CryptoHFT is more than just an EA; it's a gateway to a new era of intelligent, adaptive crypto trading. Join the revolution today!

Set buy and sell orders both to 1 or 2 for best results in high spreads. In MT4 backtester, the spread must be set correctly, see comments for more info




More from the author
GoldHFT MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4.5 (4)
Experts
High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
Goldmacher
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT4 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session int
Balance Equity Graph
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Graph shows your balance and equity in real time similar to the tester graph which is nice to see your real progress vs tester graph. This code was copied from mql5.com, it is free and it works i am just putting it here to make it easier for us https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13242 https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8454 .. original code Equity Monitor  1. Monitoring balance 2. equity 3. margin 4. profitability 5. drawdown  Original idea and code by Xupypr (Igor Korepin)         Remake by transcendreame
FREE
HedgeRock
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .   Trade any pair . pls ask for the manual or download the txt version here MT5 version can be found here  (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) **HedgeRock**    is a comprehensive and feature-rich trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of meticulous development and optimization, it offers traders a robust solution
GoldHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
4 (1)
Experts
High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT5 version can be found here   (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy) Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem. Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold H
Goldmacher MT4
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
GoldMacher – Session-Aware XAUUSD EA Start from $50 – Low Leverage 1:20 or 1:10 – Fixed Lot – No Martingale  Contact me for the manual for back testing pls LAST COPY available at $90 MT5 Version available here Trade gold with structure, timing, and discipline. GoldMacher is built for traders who want clarity, not complexity. It focuses on the sessions and market conditions where XAUUSD tends to behave in repeatable ways — and it stays quiet when conditions are poor. Why GoldMacher? Session i
HedgeRock MT5
Aldo Marco Ronchese
3 (2)
Experts
Live trading on YouTube, check my profile news feed. 2 Years no updates .  Trade any pair -  Message me for the manual or download it here MT4 version can be found here **HedgeRock MT5** is a trading robot, designed to deliver adaptability and performance across various market conditions. With over four years of development and optimization, it offers traders a solution for both simple and complex strategies. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, HedgeRock MT5 provides customizat
CryptoHFT
Aldo Marco Ronchese
5 (1)
Experts
T rade all crypto pairs including BTCUSD BITCOIN BTCEUR LTC ETH etc (any pair with a spread over 100 including US100 ) CryptoHFT AI   is not just another Expert Advisor.   It's your gateway to a new era of intelligent,   adaptive trading in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.   Powered by a 5-neuron AI engine,   CryptoHFT learns from your chosen timeframe - days,   weeks,   months,   or even years - to discover the optimal settings for   any crypto pair MT4 version can be found here Unl
TokyoTika
Aldo Marco Ronchese
Experts
Start trading with as little as $50 . Low Leverage . Fixed Lot .  Add to a USDJPY chart and make sure your time is set correctly on your vps and local machine. Please set time zone and broker daylight savings in TIME section for backtest only.  Price going up soon . $30 for a short while TokyoTika — Session-Aware USDJPY EA (H1) Built for one job: trade USDJPY on H1 using time-based logic. The EA adapts to each trading session and day of week with preconfigured indicator profiles. Strategy Asian
