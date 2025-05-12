DAX Scalper MT4
- Experts
- Evgenii Aksenov
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 12 mai 2025
- Activations: 20
Price $199. Regular price $399
A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial Intelligence. Suitable for scalping trading on one of the most popular DAX indices (DE30, DE40).
The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios.
Risky methods and strategies are not used: grid, martingale or topping up. Each trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to work. Add the Dax Scalper to the DAX M5 index chart.
Use a broker with a low spread. Before using on a live account, test on a demo account for 12 weeks to make sure that the expert is completely suitable for your broker.
Recommended Broker: ICMarkets or any broker with spread <150 for 2 digits.
Robot Parameters:
- Use News Filter - use the News filter
- Trade direction - choosing the direction of trade
- Lot Type: Fixed/Auto - lot calculation parameter
- Fixed lot (constant) - fixed (constant) lot size
- Auto lot - auto increasing lot size according to the Balance step value
- Balance Step - the step of the account Balance to calculates the Auto lot size
- Period - use the default value =33
- Take Profit - profit level
- Stop Loss - stop loss level
- Max Spread Protection - set the normal spread value of your broker
- Show News Panel - show the News panel
- GMT offset - the broker's time offset relative to GMT (necessary for the correct display of news)
- Pause before/after event - The News Filter stop EA trading and start trade before/after x-minutes to avoid high volatility during the the news event