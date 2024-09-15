HFT Lot Rebate
- Mr Panjapol Kanka
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
HFT Lot Maker is an advanced Forex EA (Expert Advisor) designed for smart, consistent trading profits. It utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with a grid system, opening a high volume of orders to maximize rebates from traded lots. While focusing on generating rebates, the EA also prioritizes sustainable long-term profits.
The developer has thoroughly tested the system on a Cent account, ensuring reliable performance. This makes the EA suitable for traders of all levels, from beginners to professionals.
Usage Recommendations:
Users can apply the default settings immediately for easy setup.
It is recommended to use the EA with a Cent account for maximizing profits and rebates.
Minimum Balance : 10,000 cent
TimeFrame : M5
Pair : xauusd
If you're looking for an EA that not only generates rebates but also delivers consistent profits, HFT Lot Maker is the perfect choice!
I had the worst experience of my trading life with HFT Lot Rebate. In just ONE DAY, this so-called bot wiped out my entire account! There was no proper risk management, no reliability – absolutely NOTHING that works in this bot. And when I tried to reach out for help, Mr. Panjapol Kanka – who is supposed to provide support – completely ignored my messages. Zero response, zero responsibility. This bot is a scam. It’s nothing but a money-wasting trap. The service is pathetic, the bot logic is flawed, and the support team is practically non-existent. I regret ever trusting this system. Don’t fall for this trap like I did. Save your money, your time, and your mental peace. This is hands down the worst trading bot and support I have ever seen. Stay away. HFT Lot Rebate = 100% loss + 0% support.