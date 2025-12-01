Happy Nation EA
- Experts
- Andrijana Radojevic
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Price: $149
IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and detailed setup instructions.
HAPPY NATION EA is a next-generation automated system built for all AUD pairs, combining a smart, controlled grid structure with advanced market-adaptive filters.
It delivers ultra-low drawdown (1–5%), fast trade cycles (≈90% closed within 24h), and strict exposure control through pair-specific Max Holding Hours.
Backtested from 2022 with 99.9% tick modelling quality and designed specifically for the latest market conditions, not outdated pre-2020 behavior.
Minimum deposit is only $100, works on all lot sizes, and updates are provided regularly to ensure long-term stability.
• Minimum Deposit: $100 ( I personally use minimum $500 because I trade all pairs!)
• Timeframe: M30
• Supported Pairs: AUDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, AUDUSD
• Strategy Type: 1 trade strategy + Smart Controlled Grid with Max Holding Time
• Lot Size: Works on all lots (0.01+)
• Leverage: 1:30 minimum
💠 Cycle: 90% trades close in <24h
🏆 PROP FIRM FRIENDLY!
Fully compatible ECN/RAW spread accounts.
I used it and tested on brokers : IC Markets ECN, Vantage RAW, Exness Pro, FTMO Trial..
The EA will receive future updates to match any new structural changes in the Australian dollar market ecosystem.
STRATEGY OVERVIEW
KEY FILTERS & EXECUTION PROTECTION
Signal Detection
-
Signal Sensitivity: Adjustable trigger threshold for volatility conditions
-
Entry Confirmation: Dual confirmation logic ( ConfirmLevel_A , ConfirmLevel_B )
-
Trend Alignment: Customizable trend filter ( TrendPeriod )
Momentum & Volatility
-
Momentum Spikes: Proprietary surge detector ( MomentumFactor , MomentumLookback )
-
Daily Range Control: Min/Max range filter ( RangePeriod , RangeMin , RangeMax )
-
Price Zone Filter: Key zone proximity logic ( ZoneLookback , ZoneProximity )
Risk & Protection
-
Spread Protection: Filters high-spread conditions ( MaxSpreadPips )
-
Holding Time Limit: Auto position handling for swaps ( MaxHoldingHours )
-
Daily DD Cap: Dollar-based loss guard ( MaxAllowedDDDollars )
-
News Block: Optional high-impact news protection ( NewsBlockBefore/AfterHours )
Profit Management
-
Single Trade TP: Individual take-profit ( SingleTP_Pips )
-
Basket TP: Combined multi-trade TP ( BasketTP_Pips )
-
Any-Profit Mode: Optional instant close on first profit
Adaptive Recovery
-
Smart Averaging: Intelligent recovery spacing ( BaseRecoveryStep )
-
Adaptive Steps: Progressive distance scaling ( RecoveryAdaptFactor )
-
Recovery Delay: Time gap between rescue entries
-
Lot Scaling: Optional position growth ( ScalingFactor )
Lot Sizing
-
Fixed Lot: Manual ( BaseLotSize )
-
Auto Lot: Balance-based dynamic sizing ( BalancePerLot )
INSTALLATION & SUPPORT
1. Copy `HAPPY NATION EA.ex4` into: MQL4/Experts/
2. Restart MetaTrader 4.
3. Open AUD pair chart (recommended M30) and attach the EA.
4. Adjust risk parameters and filters to match your broker and risk profile.
✔ Full support for installation and first configuration
✔ Help with broker choice, symbol selection and risk settings
✔ Ongoing improvements focused on stability and drawdown control