Loki

LOKI is an automated trading system developed for MT4 based on trend strength analysis and tick-volume analysis, with a built-in mediation algorithm, optimized through a walk-forward process over 5 years of time series. The low cost and low minimum recommended capital categorize LOKI as an excellent entry level system to delve into the world of automatic trading and start generating your first profits passively.

[The demo version that can be downloaded from the market is only enabled to work in backtest, you can have your free trial of Loki by logging in to our website or contacting us on telegram, this way you can freely test on demo account our expert advisor for 14 days without limitation]

MYFXBOOK LOKI EA


MINIMUM CAPITAL(*): 1000$

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED CAPITAL(**): 3000$

TRADED ASSETS: EURUSD

TIMEFRAME: m15

WHAT THE PURCHASE INCLUDES:
  • LOKI EA v1.15;
  • Priority support via telegram;
  • Optimized settings from 5-year time series;

HOW TO INSTALL:

  • Open a new chart on EURUSD timeframe M15
  • Open the "Navigator" side panel and drag the EA to the newly opened chart
  • Apply the recommended preset, which you can download from the link below
  • (Recommended) Download from the link below our control dashboard, copy and paste the dashboard you just downloaded into the Indicators folder of your MT4
  • (Recommended) From the side panel go to Indicators and drag "CCPanel" to the chart where it has attached the EA, this way you will have all of Loki's statistics at a glance

RECOMMENDED RISK:
  • 1.000/3.000 = 0.01
  • 10.000 = 0.03
  • 100.000 = 0.2

RECOMMENDED PRESETS DOWNLOAD:  click here

DOWLOAD DASHBOARD INDICATOR (as in the screenshot below):  click here

DOWNLOAD GUIDE TO SETTINGS:  click here


* minimum capital refers to the lowest balance on which the system has been optimized and tested over 5 years from historical data, and on which it has returned positive returns.

** recommended minimum capital refers to the lowest optimal budget to take advantage of the automated system without excessive risk.


[PROP UNLOCKER] We offer 100% guaranteed pass challenge service with money back guarantee in case of failure, you can access PROP UNLOCKER by CLICKING HERE.

Follow us on Instagram @cyber.capital

Visit our official website www.cybercapital.it


