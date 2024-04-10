Argo Gold Edition MT4

Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2 or 3 digits. All settings are default. Before actually using the expert, it is recommended to optimize its operation as follows: set the optimization mode of your tester and set the values of the parameter Filter in% from 1 to 5 with a step of 0.01 / shown in the attached file / Normally the filter has a value of 2 or 3 %. You can use a trail stop, but I don't recommend using trailstop at all, because the expert works perfectly without this feature.

By default, a value of one open position is set, but Agro Gold Edition works successfully and optimally with 3 - 5 positions.



Working symbol XAUUSD ; XAU_USD ; GOLD



Working Timeframe: M30

Min deposit: $ 500

Min leverage 1:100

Min spread / or ECN broker

No dangerous methods



Every position have stop loss and take profit



Easy to install



It is desirable that the Christmas filter be included. It prohibits trading between 22.12 and 5.01, as this period is accompanied by high volatility.

When doing MT4 expert test, don't forget to enter the usual spread value as shown here. This is necessary, especially if you are running the test on the weekend when the value of the current spread has taken the last quote, which is usually very different from the usual values / much wider spread /

For MT5 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115750



Set parameters here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757036



Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability. The back tests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.



Important!



In test or real operation of Argo Gold Edition if your gold symbol is different from usual / XAUUSD ; XAU_USD ; GOLD / then you must enter in the input parameters in the User Symbol field exactly your gold symbol together with the prefix and suffix, if any. Example: XAUUSDbc or GOLD_r and so on.

