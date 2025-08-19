El Dorado Gold

El Dorado Gold – Range Breakout EA for XAUUSD

The Real Deal for Gold Traders

El Dorado Gold focuses on what matters: breakout precision, controlled risk, and consistency. No grid, no martingale, no gimmicks — just a real breakout system for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe with fixed stop losses and low drawdown. Prop firm compatible and built for traders who want steady results without the nonsense.

About

Trading gold is tough — wild swings, false breakouts, big drawdowns. That’s why we built El Dorado Gold: a no-nonsense range breakout strategy designed to catch the right moves and protect your balance. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute timeframe.

  • Low drawdown – stay safe even when the market whipsaws
  • Prop firm compatible – trade without worrying about violations
  • No Martingale, no grid, no HFT – only solid setups with fixed SL/TP
  • Runs best on XAUUSD M1 timeframe – scalping-level precision
  • Fully adjustable: range hours, buffer points, stop loss, take profit

💰 Launch Pricing

We’re starting small at $99. After every 5 sales, the price goes up by $50 — until it reaches its real value around $2000. Early buyers lock in lifetime access at the lower tiers.

⚙️ Inputs & Parameters

  • Trading Pair & Timeframe – XAUUSD on M1 timeframe
  • Lot Size – Fixed or risk-based (capped at 200 lots)
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit – fully configurable (points)
  • Break-even Trigger & Offset – optional
  • Trailing Stop – optional
  • Max Daily Drawdown – set in % or account currency
  • Trading Ranges – up to 4 configurable time windows
  • Pending Order Cancel – auto-cancel unfilled breakouts
  • Comment Tag & Magic Number – for tracking trades

📊 Backtest Results

  • 2014 (Jan–Dec): +238% net profit | PF 6.23 | Max DD 1.19%
  • 2015 (Jan–Jul): +262% net profit | PF 7.24 | Max DD 10.83%

(See screenshots tab for full reports and equity curves)

✅ Requirements & Usage Notes

  • MT4 terminal (build 1353 or newer)
  • ECN broker with low spreads
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 stable operation
  • Backtest tip: For faster testing, turn the trading panel OFF in the EA settings.

📌 Disclaimer

This EA is a trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before using on live accounts.

aiteam
21
aiteam 2025.08.19 13:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Terry Julius Salo
474
Réponse du développeur Terry Julius Salo 2025.08.19 13:46
Appreciate the 5★ and the warm welcome back!
Répondre à l'avis