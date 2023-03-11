OnlyBlackBox

MT5 version

This is a trading algorithm and expert advisor that has been specifically developed to operate in funding exams, live funding accounts, as well as personal accounts. The strategy is based on Smart Money Concept, which looks for market structure changes and imbalances, adapting to the demands of these types of companies.

The strategy has been tested for years in the US30 market on an H1 timeframe with effectiveness and making use of good risk management. The parameters of the expert advisor are adjustable, including the risk per trade and the risk/reward ratio of each trade. The algorithm uses two partial take profits per trade, which allows maximizing performance and minimizing losses.

The team behind this expert advisor recommends a conservative risk management approach. It is important to note that this strategy is designed for traders who understand real returns and do not expect to make exorbitant profits in the short term.


The recommended parameters by our team are provided privately to any trader interested in our software.


*We recommend that before buying or renting the expert advisor, you first try the demo version on a trading account to perform backtesting and perform the necessary checks as a trader.

*TO TEST THE DEMO VERSION OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR, YOU MUST USE "ONLYBLACKBOX MT5", WHICH CAN BE FOUND IN THE MT5 SECTION OF MQL5 AND FOLLOWS THE SAME STRATEGY. THIS FILE DOES NOT PERFORM BACKTESTING, IT ONLY OPERATES IN THE MARKET.

Of course, we would love to hear your opinion about our EA and how it has worked in your trading operations. Your feedback is very important to us and will help us improve the service we offer. Please do not hesitate to share your experience with us and contact us if you have any questions or suggestions.

Thank you for considering our expert advisor for your trading operations.


Filtrer:
Marc Rivero
23
Marc Rivero 2024.09.20 14:24 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

newuser2401
20
newuser2401 2023.10.12 20:16 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Steventech445
35
Steventech445 2023.09.02 13:44 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Heng Chui Ling
180
Heng Chui Ling 2023.08.16 15:33 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Albertrades
19
Albertrades 2023.07.27 11:36 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Alex Bruna Garcia
1408
Réponse du développeur Alex Bruna Garcia 2023.07.27 12:20
Thank you so much for your feedback. We're thrilled to hear that our product is proving effective for you. Best regards!
JDS1975
132
JDS1975 2023.04.06 11:42 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Alex Bruna Garcia
1408
Réponse du développeur Alex Bruna Garcia 2023.04.06 13:58
Muchas gracias! Nos alegramos que te esté funcionando de forma adecuada, un saludo
EGONAIGa Navarro
53
EGONAIGa Navarro 2023.04.04 11:44 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Alex Bruna Garcia
1408
Réponse du développeur Alex Bruna Garcia 2023.04.04 11:46
Muchas gracias por tu comentario Egonai, un saludo.
Répondre à l'avis