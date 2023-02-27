BreakRange Indicator

This is a breakout Indicator for MT4 where you can open trades after a breakout has occurred.

This indicator will draw blue boxes on the chart. You simply have to follow price until it breaks out of the box and make sure that the candle had closed above the breakout if its a buy trade and the candle must close below if its a sell trade. An alert will now pop up with suggested price entry and TP of 15 pips default. You can change TP Pis depending on your choice

The indicator can trade almost any pairs on Metatrader 4 platform. 

Timeframe recommended: M15 - H1 

Broker: Any MT4 Broker

Pairs: ALL Symbols including GOLD


Buy Trade: Make sure the box is below the previous box then Buy

Sell Trade: The breakout box must be above the previous box then Sell

