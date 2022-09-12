Close IfEquity

CloseTrades on X% EA is and MT4 Order Management trading system which closes each trade if certain Trade Percentage is reached. This EA can work on any MT4 broker of any choice and with any balance. It will not open any trades, instead it will only close trades if the percentage return (P/L) is greater or less than SL and TP Percentage selected are reached. 

EA INPUTS

  • Close Trades with TP: The EA will close each trade if certain percentage of Profit reached. Example, if your trade is above 10% THEN CLOSE
  • Close trades with SLThe EA will close each trade if certain percentage of Loss reached. Example, if your trade is below 10% THEN CLOSE

FEATURES

  • No DLL
  • Support MQL VPS
  • Support any Broker
  • VPS RECOMMENDED
  • ANY timeframe
  • Install on One Chart only
Once you purchase this EA you can message me to assist.



Shengzu Zhong
2038
Shengzu Zhong 2022.10.04 09:24 
 

one star is too many, I will give zero star if I can, the EA is not what he described, he mislead buyer! please see the screenshot from comments!

it clearly mentioned on your description, the EA will close all trade if equity above or below xx%, it is equity, not every single trade above or below xx%

I will wait for 2 more days, then I will speak to credit card company to get my money back if you do not intend to return my money!

