SmartDash EA Trader

SmartDash Trader EA

This is MT4 Semi Automated EA which trade using BUY, SELL and CLOSE Buttons to executes trade actions. You can use Auto Set SL/TP/Lot of your choice since the EA comes with only 0.01 lot and 0 for TP/SL. Set 10 pips for TP to take advantage of trades.

NOTE: THIS EA DOES NOT BACKTEST. ITS BUTTON TRADER EA

HOW THE STRATEGIES TO USE THE DASHBOARD TRADER

Wait for a weaker or stronger currency means the currency strength meter should show less than 15% for SELL and more than 88% for BUY

if  AUDUSD dowtrend started

Click on the “Sell” button located on the top left side of “aud” which is just below and if Uptrend you click “Buy” button. Trade with available buttons and take advantage of trend.


