TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals.

Key Features:

  1. Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical indicators.

  2. Graphical Signal Display: The indicator provides a simple and intuitive display of trading signals directly on the price movement chart. Buy and sell signals are highlighted with different colors and shapes, making them easy to recognize.

  3. Information Panel: TrendCompass includes an information panel that displays current trading signals.

  4. Trading Instrument Control Panel: The indicator is equipped with a convenient control panel that allows you to select instruments from the list displayed in the Market Watch. This makes it easier to switch between charts of different instruments and improves decision-making efficiency.

  5. Automatic Signal Updates: TrendCompass updates its trading recommendations in real-time, providing traders with up-to-date information for decision-making.

  6. Notifications and Sound Alerts: Additional notification and sound alert options provide traders with information about signals, even when they are not in front of the trading terminal.

TrendCompass is a reliable tool for those looking to enhance the efficiency of their trading, providing accurate and informative signals in real-time.

After the purchase, please contact me in personal messages, I will give you the strategy I use 

cam028
6483
cam028 2025.03.24 06:46 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Artem Koliada
665
Réponse du développeur Artem Koliada 2025.04.22 10:02
Hello! Now is not the time for mql, when you are sitting in a trench. Describe in more detail what you have and how, I will send my friend your problem, he will try to solve everything. Thank you for your purchase ! Contact me in personal massages
Répondre à l'avis