Machine Pro
- Experts
- Thomas Cain
- Version: 1.6
- Mise à jour: 7 avril 2023
- Activations: 5
Machine Pro EA uses 6 independent baskets of trades, while trading at 3 separate price action levels of a currency simultaneously. What makes the Pro version different than the X3 version, is that it also has 3 hedge baskets. Each original basket trades against the trend, while each hedge basket trades both with the trend and against, striking more chart potential. The more drawdown that occurs, the more this EA will perform. Some other Pro features include: Trail profit lock on every position instead of a single set trail target per basket, stop loss option, and money management option.
Usage:
- M15 Recommended. M5 Aggressive. M1 Very Aggressive.
- EURUSD
- 1:200 Margin Minimum
Indicator Parameters:
- Both Directions- When TRUE the EA will trade in both directions simultaneously.
- AutoLot Mode- When TRUE the EA will use money management for position sizing.
- AutoLot multiply per Balance%- Recommended to use $10,000+ for this input.
- Friday stop opening trades after (hr)- The hour at which the EA will stop opening new baskets of trades on Friday.
- Max Spread- The maximum spread allowed.
- Slippage- The Maximum slippage allowed that the EA will open a trade.
- Original Magic- The Magic number for the first basket.
- Basket 2 Magic- The Magic number for the second basket.
- Basket 3 Magic- The Magic number for the third basket.
- Hedge for Basket 1- The Magic number for first hedge basket.
- Hedge for Basket 2- The Magic number for the second basket.
- Hedge for Basket 3- The Magic number for the third basket.
- Use Unit- The option to use Pips or Points for the figures of the EA.
- Strategy is ON- When on True the EA is on. If the basket has open trades and this gets turned to False, the EA will continue to open counter trades until the basket is closed.
- Reverse Mode- When set to True the EA will open in the opposite direction of it's original design.
- Wait for 2nd and 3rd closure- When to set True, the original basket will wait to re-open a an initial trade until basket 2 & 3 have both closed.
- Forex Freedom is ON- When set to True, the original basket is using the Forex Freedom indicator as part of its initial entry.
- Bollinger Bands is ON- When set to True, the original basket is using Bollinger Bands as part of its initial entry.
- Max Buys- the maximum number of counter buys allowed for the original basket.
- Max Sells- the maximum number of counter sells allowed for the original basket.
- Position size- the size of the initial and counter positions in order.
- Distance between positions- the distance between the initial positions and counters.
- Profit per position- the amount of profit for the initial and counter positions opened in order.
- Profit Trail Start for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
- Profit Trail Stop for Buys- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
- Profit Trail Start for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will begin the trail.
- Profit Trail Stop for Sells- The dollar amount for which the EA will lock.
- Start after original Buys- The number of counter buy trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial buy trade.
- Start after original Sells- The number of counter sell trades the original basket needs to have open before basket 2 will open its initial sell trade.
- Minimum Distance from the 1st- The minimum number of pips that basket 2 looks at from basket 1's initial position before it can open and re-open an initial trade.
- Hedge for basket 1 is ON- When True Hedge basket 1 will trade.
- Hedge for basket 2 is ON- When True Hedge basket 2 will trade.
- Hedge for basket 3 is ON- When True Hedge basket 3 will trade.
- Gap between the lines of bars- The gap distance between the line of the bars used.
- Period_1- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
- Period_2- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
- Period_3- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
- Period_4- The timeframe to which the EA will use as a condition of the indicator.
- Auto Display- when set to True the display of the indicator will be shown.
- Bar Index- The number of bars used.
- Period- The period at which the bands will be used.
- Deviation- The Deviation number at which the bands will resemble.
- Bar Index- The number of bars used.
- Show Panel- When True, the display panel will be on the chart used.
Even on the 1-minute chart – which is considered very aggressive – the bot trades with precision and discipline. So far, it has closed all positions in profit. Losing positions were managed excellently and effectively balanced out with new, well-placed profitable trades.