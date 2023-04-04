Machine Wizard

Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control.

What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets:

•Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the flexibility to capitalize on countertrend opportunities in any market condition.

•Five additional hedge baskets that can trade both with the trend and against it, offering a balanced and adaptive approach to capturing market movements in either direction.

•And finally, the 11th basket serves as the master hedge, providing a vital layer of protection, acting as a safeguard to reduce overall portfolio risk during volatile swings.

Machine Wizard also implements a sophisticated and measured martingale strategy—unlike traditional martingale systems, which often concentrate risk. This EA strategically spaces out trades across its 11 baskets, ensuring that market exposure remains balanced and controlled even in fluctuating conditions.

Key Features of Machine Wizard:

1. 11 Independent Baskets: Experience the power of diversification with 11 independent baskets of trades, each governed by its own magic number. This structure ensures you can navigate a wide range of market scenarios with greater resilience.

2. Smart Martingale Strategy: Machine Wizard uses the martingale approach wisely, avoiding the pitfalls of excessive risk. By spreading trades over a broader price range, the EA minimizes concentrated risk and offers more sustainable trading outcomes.

3. Risk Mitigation: The strategic distribution of trades across multiple baskets reduces the impact of adverse market conditions on individual trades, making your portfolio more robust in both trending and counter-trending environments.

4. Precision Market Capture: Designed to identify and capitalize on subtle market movements, Machine Wizard goes beyond what most martingale systems can offer, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of your trades.

Whether you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, Machine Wizard empowers you with an advanced toolset to tackle the ever-changing forex market. Unlock new levels of trading intelligence and experience greater control with Machine Wizard at your side.

Recommendations:

  • M15 Recommended
  • Leverage 1:200 Minimum
  • EURUSD


Marco Scherer
793
Marco Scherer 2025.05.20 11:53 
 

A true “must-have” EA! The trades are smart and precise – so far, I’ve had almost only profitable positions, and the rare losing trade was very small. It’s a pleasure to watch how the bot manages everything and steadily grows the profit. Highly recommended!

Thomas Cain
14340
Réponse du développeur Thomas Cain 2025.05.20 12:55
Thank you for the review!
