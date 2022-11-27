Gartley Hunter Multi MT4

5

Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn).

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages

1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher

2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes

3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest

4. All found patterns are placed in a table where you can quickly switch between them

5. Advanced system of alerts and push notifications. When a pattern appears, the indicator will let you know about it

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ
Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
tonysaulet
439
tonysaulet 2023.10.03 11:44 
 

An indicator of quality and professionalism. This rating will rise to 5 stars once the "Horizontal Dash" mode is finalized, making this indicator ergonomic and professional on horizontal screens.

dssstrgr
132
dssstrgr 2023.01.15 12:57 
 

Очень удобный. Можно не лазить по инструментам, а просто ждать сигналы и уже потом смотреть - стоит ли входить в рынок. Существенно экономит время. Кроме того, торговля по паттернам Гартли достаточно эффективна. Спасибо разработчикам.

Konstantin Korol
422
Konstantin Korol 2022.12.04 13:05 
 

Отличный индикатор! Я за пару сигналов отбил его стоимость. Конечно безупречно никто не покажет где купить где продать, но тут если приноровиться, можно заработать.

