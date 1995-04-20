Price Action Finder Multi MT4

The Price Action Finder Multi indicator is an indicator of entry points that searches for and displays Price Action system patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all standard time frames: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). The indicator places the found patterns in a table at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on the pattern names in the table, you can move to the chart where this pattern is located.

Advantages

1. Patterns: Pin bar, Outside bar, Inside bar, PPR, Force bar, Hanging man, Inverted hammer

    2. Automatic search for Price Action patterns on dozens of instruments and all standard timeframes at once

    3. The indicator places the found patterns in a table within which you can switch between them

    4. Signal filtering system. The indicator is capable of displaying both all possible patterns and only trend ones

    5. Advanced system of alerts and push notifications. As soon as the indicator finds a pattern on any instrument, it will notify you

    Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
