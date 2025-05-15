Binary options MT4 non repaint indicator

'Zoro PRO' is a reversal strategy based MT4 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in any kind of market. (EXCEPT BAD MARKET AND NEWS TIME)

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90934 (MT5 version not recommended) 


Recommended Broker: Alpari, Amarkets, tickmill.

Recommended pairs for M1:

EURUSD
AUDJPY
GBPUSD
EURJPY
NZDJPY
CADJPY
EURGBP 
USDCAD
GBPCHF
GBPCAD
EURNZD
AUDNZD


---------------------------------------------------------

Features:
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms
Advance trend filtering algorithms

Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license

    Make sure to message me and get the Instruction manual after you rent or Buy the product.


