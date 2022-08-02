The Hurricane Indicator

5

Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-)  I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time.

The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more.

We have a free Trade room for our users as well.

Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of development.

  • Trade alerts
  • Fib Levels
  • Momentum Indicator
  • Trade Calculator ideal for prop trading
  • Heiken Ashi candles - plus 50 and 200 period moving average 

and much more.

Available through our website or you can purchase here at mql5.com Don't forget to join our FREE trading room.

Now with the predictive moving average confirmation.

Avis 2
Dias82
262
Dias82 2022.09.20 04:10 
 

I just got this yesterday. And all my expectations just blow me up. At first, I had a hard time understanding all the colors lines ect. But when I got in contact with the author and he explained everything and even made a new video in less than no time for me to get a better understanding of this indicator I fully understood it all. A very great indicator overall and can highly recommend it.

FREE
ALLENHESS
19
ALLENHESS 2022.10.21 05:43 
 

I was looking for an indicator that has everything built in. This one has alerts to tell you what pair to trade and tells you the strength of the movement. It has built-in take-profit lines and stop-loss lines/ It also gives you access to a trading room that answers all your questions. If you are not sure how to install it they will help you do that as well. With this indicator, every chart you open will have it built in for you. I think you will find it very useful and both prices are very reasonable. You won't go wrong.

Paul Nicholas Clevett
635
Réponse du développeur Paul Nicholas Clevett 2022.10.21 07:29
Thanks so much really appreciated. Great having you in the Trading Room!
Dias82
262
Dias82 2022.09.20 04:10 
 

I just got this yesterday. And all my expectations just blow me up. At first, I had a hard time understanding all the colors lines ect. But when I got in contact with the author and he explained everything and even made a new video in less than no time for me to get a better understanding of this indicator I fully understood it all. A very great indicator overall and can highly recommend it.

Paul Nicholas Clevett
635
Réponse du développeur Paul Nicholas Clevett 2022.10.21 07:29
Thanks so much been great working with you.
