Sharp Scalper

The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping traders make swift and informed decisions   


PAIR : EUR/USD , USD/JPY , GBP/USD , USD/CHF , AUD/USD , USD/CAD , NZD/USD , EUR/AUD , GBP/JPY , XAUUSD ,  EUR/AUD ,  EUR/JPY

Timeframe: 1 Minute 

BUY : When blue arrow appears 

Sell :  When Red arrow appears 

Set target and stop-loss at the nearest support and resistance level 


Note : Trading with low spread account is highly recommended




