Binary options MT4 non repaint indicator
- インディケータ
- Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
- バージョン: 13.25
- アップデート済み: 26 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
'Zoro PRO' is a reversal strategy based MT4 indicator with advance pre-alert system. Its an 100% non repaint indicator with an average accuracy of about 70-95% in any kind of market. (EXCEPT BAD MARKET AND NEWS TIME)
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90934 (MT5 version not recommended)
Recommended Broker: Alpari, Amarkets, tickmill.
Recommended pairs for M1:
EURUSD
AUDJPY
GBPUSD
EURJPY
NZDJPY
CADJPY
EURGBP
USDCAD
GBPCHF
GBPCAD
EURNZD
AUDNZD
---------------------------------------------------------
Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license