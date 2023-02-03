This is my own developed EA "Pearl"



It trades the whole market and tries to catch reversals. But it tries to trade within the overall D1-trend.

It trades currency pairs only



It uses martingale-strategies. It does use flexible grids though. It is free to you when to increase the lotsize of grid levels A grid level can be skipped. If the price overruns a grid level and volatility is still high, a trade will not open. The EA waits till volatility has decreased. Grid distances can be extended by xx% with each new level.

For my own style of trading I limit the no. of grid per symbol to 7. After this level is reached I handle the grid manually with usage of currency strength and support / demand levels. This I do because I am aware that running the EA on it's own will blow the account in some situations. With manual intervention I try to minimize the risk. You will see in backtests the EA cannot handle every market situation. And I am pretty sure no martingale-EA can handle every market situation.



Because of slow martingale it can happen that trades are open for more than 2 months

The EA trades one symbol per chart. I will change that in future for one chart setup. With more success of the EA I will update and improve more features. So stay tuned! It can be pretty anoying to open over 20 charts manually. So I developed an utility to automate this process. After purchase please contact me to get this utility (have a look at the video) In order to save CPU-time minimize the panel. So panel-calculations are only done when the panel is visible.





On which pairs should the EA run?

Due to my backtests from 2018 - 2022 I would suggest:

CADJPY,AUDCAD,AUDUSD,USDCAD,NZDCAD,EURJPY,NZDJPY,AUDJPY,EURAUD,EURUSD,NZDUSD,GBPCHF,AUDNZD (on my signals I use 28 symbols)

As I said, there is an utility which I give to my customers who bought the product. It is easy to load all pairs automatically.





Depending on the profit of the live account and success of Pearl I will increase the price.







Link to account



Live account: https:// www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/pearl-restarted/ 11133264 (Please remove the 3 spaces)

I know the backtests are quiet slow. Because of missing news filter it may not represent live trading. That's why please have a look at the live account. This represents the results the most.





General recommendations



Timeframe: the trades are opened within timeframes M15-D1. Set the chart timeframe to M15. Pearl selects the trades and timeframes automatically. Pairs: Forex only! - No exotic Deposit per 0.01 lot: low risk: > 6 .000€

middle risk: 4.000€

high risk: 2.000€

insane risk: 1.000€ Broker: any (ask me for suggestions if you like) Leverage: 1:500 VPS: strongly recommended (ask me for suggestions if you like)

many parameters are self-explanatory. So I focus only on specific topics

Risk Management



max. open grids without SL: The EA normally works without Stopp Loss. But when a grid is in profit and has a Stopp Loss set, new grids on other pairs are allowed.

e.g.: set to 5: if one grid out of 5 has a SL, another chart can open a grid. max. open currencies per direction: We do not want to overtrade single currencies. We want to diversify our trading as much as possible and give every currency a chance to trade.

e.g.: set to 3: only 3 grids on "EUR buy" direction can be opened Martingale type:

There is a slight difference in the opened lotsizes. When I integrate a recovery system this feature might make a difference. For now you can stick to standard. Extend Grid every step [%] e.g.: set 10%: The next grid distance is not the standard distance. Every new grid is extended by 10%. Start Gridrising from ticket e.g.: set to 4: the first 3 tickets are opened with the initial lot size. From ticket 4 on the lot size will be increased. Gridrising every ... Specify the sequence the grid will extend the lotsize

e.g.: set to 3: every 3 trades the lotsize will increase

max. DD for new grids [%] e.g.: 20%: If the drawdown of the whole account reaches 20%, no more grids are opened. max. DD before Stopp Out [%] e.g.: 100%: If the drawdown of the whole account reaches 100%, every trade will be closed. So for standard it is deactivated.

Future update planning



risk analyzing of Pearl to give better advises for deposits

news detector - implemented on 16.12.2023 (17.08.2024: not working at the moment)

new year pause - implemented on 16.12.2023

profit overview of open trades and pairs - implemented on 16.12.2023

profit overview of closed trades and pairs - implemented on 16.12.2023

trade manager - implemented on 05.05.2024

symbol overview - implemented on 05.05.2024

trade symbols with suffix or prefix - implemented on 20.08.2024

one chart setup

recovery system - implemented on 13.05.2023

strategy updates

Disclaimer



I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. Someone using my name is a Scammer!

If you have purchased this EA anywhere besides MQL5, it is a fake version. It will not work like the real version and you will neither receive updates nor support.

There is no refund after your purchase. Please keep this in mind.

Grid and Martingale have the chance of huge drawdowns. Be aware of it and set the risk to your appetite! The only person who is responsible for your wins and losses is you.











































































































