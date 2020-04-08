SATT strategy
- Indicateurs
- Frank A Nkya
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SAT strategy (Systematic Approach Trading Technique)
This is a revolutionary new way of trading the financial market.
To receive the EA of these indicators for free, send me a private message.
"Remember, EA works only after you download the indicator."
Features
1)ARROW Base signal
2) A complete, unique algorithm
3) Non-repainting signal
4) It is simple and easy to use; there is no unnecessary information on it.
5) It filters out the market's consolidation and range phases.
6) Work well on a 15-minute time frame and a 1-hour time frame
7) It works best with the GBPJPY pair but is suitable for all pairs.
8) Display a chart alert sound when signal arrows appear.
9) A mobile MT4 notification comes instantly when a signal appears.
10) Full customization in color, style, and size
11) Time customization for indicators working
How To Trade
Execute your trades in 3 Easy steps!
Step 1: Trade Signal
Wait for the arrow signal, either green for a buy setup or red for a sell setup.
Step 2: Confirm price action
Look to see if there is strong momentum in the entry direction.
Step 3: Execute the Trade setup
1. Enter a trade when the Arrow signal candle closes exactly on the next open candle.
2. Place a stop loss order at the level where the arrow appears.
3. Set your take profit at twice your stop loss; for example, if you risk $100, your take profit should be $200.
Step 4: Wait by being patient.
You must either wait for the trade to be a winning trade by hitting the take profit or for it to be a losing trade by hitting the stop loss.
The ability to be patient is essential for trading success.
Do not risk more than 2.5% of your trading account; a minimum account of $100 is recommended for trading this strategy.
Bonuses after buying the indicator
- SATT STRATEGY MANUAL USER+ TRAINING COURSE VIDEO+ DAILY TRADING EXAMPLES+ SATT EA+ PRIVATE TELEGRAM GROUP
"My products are only available in the MQL5 marketplace. Any distribution of my work outside of here is not me. "