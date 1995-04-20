Crosshair Local Time

If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further.

This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis.

Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go.

You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first.

Time setting inputs are UTC

Default time setting is: Broker Time UTC 0, and Local Time UTC -5 (NY Time)

Change to whatever your broker server time is, and your local time is.

The rest of the settings are self explanatory, they are mainly used to adapt the label size (and font size) to any monitor resolution.
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Brilliant Harmonic Patterns
Mohamed Sabry
Indicateurs
This indicator is meant for Harmonic Traders, it helps them in identifying the formed patterns by analyzing the market past data, looking for Harmonic Patterns. The Patterns that this indicator can detect are: AB=CD Butterfly Gartely Crab Bat The indicator shows the following: The completed pattern, with the critical zone highlighted in Gray box The suggested 3 take profit levels (in green) The Suggested Stop Loss level (in Red) The formed pattern ratios can be checked by hovering the mouse on t
Standard Deviation Channel Dashboard
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator of the Standard Deviation Channel. Displays the current direction of the market. On the panel, you can see breakouts and touches (by price) of the levels of the linear regression channel. In the parameters, you can specify any desired currencies and timeframes. Also, the indicator can send notifications when levels are touched. By clicking on a cell, this symbol and period will be opened. This is MTF Scanner. The key to hide the dashboard from the char
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicateurs
Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard designed for serious breakout traders.
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur TMA AI Bands est basé sur la Moyenne Mobile Triangulaire (TMA) avec des bandes supérieure et inférieure dynamiques et des flèches claires d'achat/vente tracées directement sur le graphique. Il intègre une IA pour une optimisation adaptative et garantit l'absence de repainting, fournissant des signaux de renversement précis lorsque le prix touche les bandes. * Paires : fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises * Échelles de temps recommandées : D1 / W1 / MN * Variables externe
Indicador FimatheChannels
Diego De Freitas Justo
Indicateurs
https://youtu.be/Cz76GayNqtM  Com esse indicador você não precisa ficar fazendo marcações manuais para encontrar seus canais e níveis de negociação. O channels faz isso por você. Veja o vídeo :  Com os canais definidos o trade pode operar seus rompimentos  Analisando seu canal de referencia e zona neutra com base na tendencia e nos rompimentos. Tem uma calibragem nas opções onde você consegue estreitar ou alargar mais o canal. Pode definir as cores automáticas das linhas, seus estilos e tamanhos
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
Colored Market Hours
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Indicateurs
As the title says, this is an indicator that shows the current open market (session). It has 4 sessions with customizable schedule : 1. London session, 2. New York session, 3. Sydney session, 4. Tokyo session. Indicator inputs: - The color of each session. - The open time and close time of the sessions. - The line width. The objective of the indicator, is to follow each sessions, observe at what times are multiple sessions open, and thus take the chance of the high market movements.
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Meta Treand
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
Forex Meta Trend indicator - using the built-in algorithm allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The indicator projects one of the main market wisdoms and says - "The trend is my friend". Using this indicator, you can develop a trading system in the financial markets. Since the indicator is designed specifically to create a system for searching for a market trend. This indicator does not lag and shows the tr
Fibonacci colores
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Indicateurs
Fibonacci por color en niveles para aplicar estrategia profesional inicialmente se coloca en el punto mas alto del dia y mas bajo con esto es para ubicar operaciones a una distancia exacta con lo cual se busca generar ganancias residuales internas en el mismo dia con esto las lineas fusias es para colocar las entrdas sell y las lineas verdes amarillas van los buy
