SAT strategy (Systematic Approach Trading Technique)



This is a revolutionary new way of trading the financial market.





This is the top indicator system that provides the most accurate trading signals for both entries and exits.





This system indicator algorithm provides the most accurate and precise signal only during the highly impulsive phase of the market.





This system indicator performs well during a high volume period, which is only the first three hours of a specific session, whether in London or New York.





This arrow-based indicator is non-repainting and does not delay the signal when presented by the market.





You can customize the period of time at which you want the indicator to give a signal.





Following this strategy without changing anything in the system has the potential to produce a 40% to 55% win rate with rewards. risk of 2:1





When a price action skill is added to the system, the win rate across all assets increases up to 80% (a price action skill suitable for this system is taught on the video course,





YouTube video on how to use the SATT strategy system in general. Click on the video below.





Features

1)ARROW Base signal 2) A complete, unique algorithm 3) Non-repainting signal 4) It is simple and easy to use; there is no unnecessary information on it. 5) It filters out the market's consolidation and range phases. 6) Work well on a 15-minute time frame and a 1-hour time frame 7) It works best with the GBPJPY pair but is suitable for all pairs. 8) Display a chart alert sound when signal arrows appear. 9) A mobile MT4 notification comes instantly when a signal appears. 10) Full customization in color, style, and size 11) Time customization for indicators working How To Trade Execute your trades in 3 Easy steps! Step 1: Trade Signal Wait for the arrow signal, either green for a buy setup or red for a sell setup. Step 2: Confirm price action Look to see if there is strong momentum in the entry direction. Step 3: Execute the Trade setup 1. Enter a trade when the Arrow signal candle closes exactly on the next open candle. 2. Place a stop loss order at the level where the arrow appears. 3. Set your take profit at twice your stop loss; for example, if you risk $100, your take profit should be $200. Step 4: Wait by being patient. You must either wait for the trade to be a winning trade by hitting the take profit or for it to be a losing trade by hitting the stop loss. The ability to be patient is essential for trading success. Do not risk more than 2.5% of your trading account; a minimum account of $100 is recommended for trading this strategy.

