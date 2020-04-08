SATT strategy

SAT strategy (Systematic Approach Trading Technique)


This is a revolutionary new way of trading the financial market.

    This is the top indicator system that provides the most accurate trading signals for both entries and exits.

    This system indicator algorithm provides the most accurate and precise signal only during the highly impulsive phase of the market.

    This system indicator performs well during a high volume period, which is only the first three hours of a specific session, whether in London or New York. 

    This arrow-based indicator is non-repainting and does not delay the signal when presented by the market.

    You can customize the period of time at which you want the indicator to give a signal.

    Following this strategy without changing anything in the system has the potential to produce a 40% to 55% win rate with rewards. risk of 2:1

    When a price action skill is added to the system, the win rate across all assets increases up to 80% (a price action skill suitable for this system is taught on the video course,

    YouTube video on how to use the SATT strategy system in general. Click on the video below.

    To receive the EA of these indicators for free, send me a private message.

    "Remember, EA works only after you download the indicator."


      Features

       

      1)ARROW  Base signal

      2) A complete, unique algorithm

      3) Non-repainting signal

      4) It is simple and easy to use; there is no unnecessary information on it.

      5) It filters out the market's consolidation and range phases.

      6) Work well on a 15-minute time frame and a 1-hour time frame 

      7) It works best with the GBPJPY pair but is suitable for all pairs. 

      8) Display a chart alert sound when signal arrows appear.

      9) A mobile MT4 notification comes instantly when a signal appears.

      10) Full customization in color, style, and size

      11) Time customization for indicators working

       

      How To Trade

      Execute your trades in 3 Easy steps!

      Step 1: Trade Signal

      Wait for the arrow signal, either green for a buy setup or red for a sell setup.

      Step 2: Confirm price action

      Look to see if there is strong momentum in the entry direction.

      Step 3: Execute the Trade setup

      1. Enter a trade when the Arrow signal candle closes exactly on the next open candle.

      2. Place a stop loss order at the level where the arrow appears.

      3. Set your take profit at twice your stop loss; for example, if you risk $100, your take profit should be $200.

      Step 4: Wait by being patient.

      You must either wait for the trade to be a winning trade by hitting the take profit or for it to be a losing trade by hitting the stop loss.

      The ability to be patient is essential for trading success.

      Do not risk more than 2.5% of your trading account; a minimum account of $100 is recommended for trading this strategy.

      Bonuses after buying the indicator

      • SATT STRATEGY MANUAL USER+ TRAINING COURSE VIDEO+ DAILY TRADING EXAMPLES+ SATT EA+ PRIVATE TELEGRAM GROUP


      "My products are only available in the MQL5 marketplace. Any distribution of my work outside of here is not me. "




      Prodotti consigliati
      EZ Binary USJP Pair
      Tuan Anh Dao
      Indicatori
      The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
      FREE
      Profile Map
      Dmitriy Sapegin
      5 (11)
      Indicatori
      Market Profile helps the trader to identify the behavior if major market players and define zones of their interest. The key feature is the clear graphical display of the range of price action, in which 70% of the trades were performed. Understanding of the location of volume accumulation areas can help traders increase the probability of success. The tool can be used as an independent system as well as in combination with other indicators and trading systems. this indicator is designed to suit
      LordAutoFibonnaci
      Igor Pereira Calil
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
      FREE
      Octave Fractal Channel
      Sergei Semenov
      Indicatori
      Octave Fractal Channel — Dynamic Gann-Based Support/Resistance Levels with Auto-Scaling. This indicator plots a dynamic channel based on the fractal structure of price movement. Channel levels adapt to the current symbol and timeframe, making it suitable for use across various financial instruments — from currency pairs to cryptocurrencies and indices. The indicator can be used in combination with other technical tools, such as the RSI oscillator, to provide additional signal filtering. How to
      Simple Anchored VWAP
      Suvashish Halder
      Indicatori
      Simple Anchored VWAP is a lightweight yet powerful tool designed for traders who want precise volume-weighted levels without complexity. This indicator lets you anchor VWAP from any point on the chart and instantly see how price reacts around institutional volume zones. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155321/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Using VWAP bands and dynamic levels, the tool helps you understand where real buying and s
      FREE
      Maximum Directional Index
      Elias Mtwenge
      Indicatori
      Maximum Directional Index (MDI) is designed for two purposes. 1. To show the direction of the trend (The blue yellow trend line) 2. To show the Overbought (Resistance) and Oversold (Support) zones for a trader to know whether the trend is about to reverse or not. It shows the maximum direction of the price trend. How it works 1. The indicator works on all time-frames but for clarity I recommend you use it on 5minutes, 15miutes, 30minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours time-frame charts. 2. The indicator c
      Smart Fibo Zones
      Suvashish Halder
      5 (4)
      Indicatori
      Smart Fibo Zones are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical Supply and Demand levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However, Smart Fibo Zones simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, complete with St
      Simple QM Pattern
      Suvashish Halder
      4.5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
      FREE
      Order Block Tracker
      Suvashish Halder
      Indicatori
      Order Block Tracker is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123362/ Key Features of Order Block
      FRB Time MT4
      Fernando Baratieri
      Indicatori
      FRB Time - FRB Trader Indicator that shows the server's time of operation. You can edit the font color and size of the timetable. Settings font color Font size Background color To move the Timetable, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After placing the Time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it.
      FREE
      Banking levels
      Sergey Demin
      Indicatori
      Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
      Crosshair Local Time
      Alberto Gauer Borrego
      Indicatori
      If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
      Pipwise Smart Daily Levels
      Ben Hebblethwaite
      Indicatori
      Smart Daily Levels – Extended Highs & Lows from Past Days Never lose sight of market structure again. Smart Daily Levels automatically draws horizontal lines at the high and low of each day — and extends them forever to the right side of your chart. Perfect for traders who use: • Support & resistance • Breakout traps • Liquidity zones • Smart Money / price action strategies Core Features • Daily high & low lines from the past X days (default: 10) • Lines start at each day’s open an
      Forex Beast Indicator
      Elias Mtwenge
      Indicatori
      EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
      Smart Linear Regression
      Suvashish Halder
      Indicatori
      The Smart Linear Regression indicator is a powerful, non-repainting tool designed for traders looking for enhanced accuracy in market analysis. Unlike the typical linear regression channels that often repaint, this indicator provides reliable insights without changing past values, making it more trustworthy for forecasting future price movements. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124894/ Overview: The Smart Linear Regression Indicator goes beyond the basic linear regression c
      Market Profile With Dashboard
      Israr Hussain Shah
      Indicatori
      Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
      Super Channel Pro
      Mati Maello
      Indicatori
      This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicatori
      Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
      SMC Venom Model BPR
      Ivan Butko
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
      Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicatori
      "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
      Volli v9
      Vasyl Nosal
      Indicatori
      The Volli v9 indicator is based on the analysis of zones built on volumes. That is, it is based on the analysis of how the price behaves near/in these zones, whether it rebounds, moves further, or does not react.   The indicator also displays the aggregate strength of currencies, recommended stops, trend direction, volume trend and their changes. Also there is EA. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145026?source=Site +Profile Description 1) The arrows. Drawn on the current candle. On the
      Trend PRO Expert Advisor
      Nguyen Tran Ha
      1 (2)
      Experts
      Trend PRO Expert Advisor  is developed base on the PipFinite Trend PRO Indicator, the best indicators on the market so far. PipFinite  Trend Pro's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels.  This EA open order when the indicator has buy/sell signals and set SL/TP follow the indicator rules. You can read more information about PipFinite Trend PRO indicator  here . Important Information   This EA will only work if you purchased  PipFinte
      Alert Stochastic
      Eadvisors Software Inc.
      Indicatori
      Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress. SignOnChart - Enable drawing aler
      Brilliant Harmonic Patterns
      Mohamed Sabry
      Indicatori
      This indicator is meant for Harmonic Traders, it helps them in identifying the formed patterns by analyzing the market past data, looking for Harmonic Patterns. The Patterns that this indicator can detect are: AB=CD Butterfly Gartely Crab Bat The indicator shows the following: The completed pattern, with the critical zone highlighted in Gray box The suggested 3 take profit levels (in green) The Suggested Stop Loss level (in Red) The formed pattern ratios can be checked by hovering the mouse on t
      Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
      Elmira Memish
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
      Smart Liquidity Levels
      Suvashish Halder
      3.5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Smart Liquidity Levels is a valuable tool for identifying optimal liquidity levels, enabling retail traders like us to strategically set our stop-loss orders. T he essential tool for traders seeking to maximize their trading success.  The liquidity level is a critical component of inner circle trading (ICT). It assists us in determining when and how we should enter the market. Watch the video for detailed instructions. Here's why understanding liquidity levels is crucial in trading and how our
      Super Reversal Pattern
      Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
      Indicatori
      Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
      TrendWave Oscillator
      Artem Koliada
      Indicatori
      TrendWave Oscillator is an advanced MT4 oscillator that not only identifies the trend direction but also provides visual and audio alerts to enhance trading strategies. Key Features: - Color-coded trend indication:   - Blue : Indicates an uptrend, signaling potential price growth.   - Orange : Indicates a downtrend, suggesting possible price decline.   - Gray : Represents a flat market or lack of clear entry signals. - Graphical signals on the chart :   - Aqua : Highlights an uptrend, emphasi
      SmartZigZag
      Vitaliy Davydov
      Indicatori
      The SmartZigZag indicator is a generated system for successful trading, consisting of two indicators - a modified ZigZag and a trend indicator. The system automatically determines the expected reversal levels of the chart price, and also, using the Alert function, gives signals about a favorable situation for buying or selling. Has simple and straightforward settings. It can work in all foreign exchange and non-foreign exchange markets. Any timeframe.
      Market Noise MT4
      Ivan Butko
      Indicatori
      Market Noise Il rumore del mercato è un indicatore che determina le fasi del mercato su un grafico dei prezzi e distingue anche i movimenti di tendenza chiari e fluidi dai movimenti piatti e rumorosi quando si verifica una fase di accumulazione o distribuzione. Ogni fase è adatta al proprio tipo di trading: trend per i sistemi trend-following e flat per quelli aggressivi. Quando inizia il rumore del mercato, puoi decidere di uscire dalle operazioni. Allo stesso modo, e viceversa, non appena il
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.82 (145)
      Indicatori
      Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (68)
      Indicatori
      Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      4.89 (18)
      Indicatori
      M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
      Dynamic Scalper System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicatori
      L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (98)
      Indicatori
      Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicatori
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      SMC Easy Signal
      Mohamed Hassan
      4.67 (12)
      Indicatori
      2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
      Game Changer Indicator
      Vasiliy Strukov
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
      Trend Screener
      STE S.S.COMPANY
      4.79 (95)
      Indicatori
      Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
      Advanced Supply Demand
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.91 (296)
      Indicatori
      CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
      Entry Points Pro
      Yury Orlov
      4.61 (170)
      Indicatori
      Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      Indicatori
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (55)
      Indicatori
      Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
      Day Trader Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (14)
      Indicatori
      Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (4)
      Indicatori
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicatori
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
      M1 Arrow
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (19)
      Indicatori
      Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Indicatori
      ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (20)
      Indicatori
      FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
      Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
      Duc Hoan Nguyen
      5 (1)
      Indicatori
      Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
      Auto Optimized RSI
      Davit Beridze
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
      PZ Trend Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      4.8 (5)
      Indicatori
      Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
      Market Structure Break Out
      Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
      5 (7)
      Indicatori
      Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
      Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.33 (6)
      Indicatori
      Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
      RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
      Duc Hoan Nguyen
      5 (2)
      Indicatori
      Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Indicatori
      Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
      PRO Renko System
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (28)
      Indicatori
      PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
      Gold AMS
      Aleksandr Makarov
      Indicatori
      Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
      Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
      Stanislav Konin
      Indicatori
      Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
      Gold Flux Signal
      Leandro Bernardez Camero
      Indicatori
      Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
      Altri dall’autore
      Momentum Shark Pro
      Frank A Nkya
      Indicatori
      Momentum Shark Pro   is an advanced arrow-based trading system that provides high-accuracy signals for both new and experienced traders. With an adaptive algorithm, it displays clear buy and sell arrows, simplifying trading decisions. Optimized for key currency pairs and major sessions, Momentum Shark Pro helps users confidently capture high-probability entries and exits. Features of Momentum Shark Pro Indicator Arrow-Based Signal System Displays buy and sell arrows directly on the chart for e
      Filtro:
      Nessuna recensione
      Rispondi alla recensione