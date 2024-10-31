Green Mower 9

By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction.
Its goal is to Mower most out of trending and non trending market (automatic) taking advantage of all ups and down. 
New Upgrade will be even better before  Recovering even takes place. 
 Losing Trades only with the most aggressive pairs, with conservative pairs no need recovery . 
When choosing Grid size Recovery system will open 1/2 of the Grid size in the opposite direction . 
When choosing Lot Size for sample : 0.1 (Calculate times 13 Recovery Trades) 13*0.1=1.3 Lot .make sure leverage,Margin,Balance are all in the right order. 
Non Hedge account.   for US account: you can open Demo account with Sender Ea from FXBlue as a Master account ,and 2 live Slaves Ea accounts from FXBlue for free. 
Recommendation:  
* Currency pair:    Any
* TimeFrame:   H1
* Minimum Deposit: $8000.00.  for Lot Size: 0.1  Profit: $40
* Test on Demo first before going live
INPUT 
  1. UntiTrend.                              true        
  2. Trend.                                    false
  3. Lot size.                               0.1
  4. Trades counts.                         5
  5. Grid                                       50
  6. Average profit.                       40
  7. Recovery. ====Recovery===
  8. when to recover?                     1-4
  9. Hedge Trade counts.               20 or more depend on account size.






















































































Video Green Mower 9
