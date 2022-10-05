Simple Savvy OrderBlocks MTF

5


  • View the institutional support and resistance on every time frame with alerts 

  • on and off buttons for each timeframe for instant chart decluttering.

  • Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 4hour, 1hr, 30 min, 15min,5min etc.

  • Ability to change colors each timeframe

  • Solid or Outline

  • Use bottom or top of Order Blocks as stop loss = defined risk


My Trading Story Began in 2013 in the wild west of the crypto market, I’ve spent over $10,000 on trading courses and

what I've learned from this experience is that many old indicators like RSI, MACD, and MOVING Averages are outdated.


They are often taught to new trades to indoctrinate them into being exit liquidity!

These traders that use these archaic tools are the "smart money's" bread and butter in which they feast on. 


This is why I chose to use the "Price Action", trading methodology Created by ICT. It has been rebranded as smart money

but make no mistake ICT is the trader that blessed us with This Methodology, and you should check out his YouTube page as well with tons of free lessons.

 

Institutions work on daily time frames and higher to define their entries and exists and 4 hour is used for market structure, while using the smaller time frames (5min,15min, 1hr) to manipulate price to steal trader's positions 


Order Blocks Button (OB) - Displays institutional support resistance stopping price in its tracks.

                                           Smart Money will defend these support or resistance areas.


Gap Button - (Gap) Displays gaps/ in price action, where price has moved very fast in a short time. 

                    These market imbalances can act as magnets, pulling price towards it to Fill the Gap.

                    They are even stronger if it is a high time frame.  Gaps can also act a support/ resistance.


Break Of Structure (BOS) - Displays a shift in the direction of the trend. There are 2 types of (BOS)

                                         A High Break Of structure (HBOS) = Uptrend

                                         And a Low Break Of structure (LBOS) = Downtrend

                    









Avis 2
Moe85
100
Moe85 2024.05.27 10:34 
 

Great indicator. It only lacks show/hide TF buttons (They get in your way when looking at chart) ;( If dev is willing to add that option it would be the perfect sup/res indicator!

