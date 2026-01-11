XAU Bull Trend EA is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, opening long (buy) trades only.

Its primary goal is to capture bullish trends while applying disciplined and adaptive risk management.

General Features

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Long-only trading

Does not trade frequently; trend-focused strategy

Built-in spread filter

Uses TEMA as the main trend filter

Risk & Trade Management

Percentage-based risk management

(Selectable levels from 1% to 7% )

ATR (Average True Range) based Stop Loss and Take Profit Default settings: Stop Loss: 2 ATR Take Profit: 20 ATR

ATR-based Trailing Stop Triggered at 5 ATR by default After activation, Stop Loss follows the price at 3 ATR distance + 1 pip Effectively locks in approximately 2 ATR profit after activation Once triggered, it also manages manually opened trades or trades opened by other Expert Advisors



Usage & Recommendations

Recommended minimum starting balance: 1000 USD

Recommended broker: Exness

Can be run on a local computer; however,

VPS usage is strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation

Consecutive losing trades may occur

Not suitable for users seeking quick profits

Performance should be evaluated on a yearly basis

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Do not purchase or use this Expert Advisor with funds you cannot afford to lose.

If your account balance doubles, it is recommended to withdraw at least 50% of the capital and continue trading only with profits.

Trading involves significant risk.

No responsibility is accepted for any losses incurred.

If you do not agree with these conditions, please do not purchase this Expert Advisor.