Reversal Catcher

Automatic Trading System.





The first version of the ATS participated in the 2012 Championship.





It has been actively developed since 2015.





The strategy is based on identifying reversals in the movement of trading pairs.





The only variable parameter is the deposit division coefficient.





The goal of making a profit (as in the well-known proverb): a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.





Work:

1) on various time intervals: from M2 to M20, everything depends on the "behavior" of the ATS on a certain trading instrument;

2) standard market entry with a minimum lot, the lot can be doubled if the entry point is close to the range boundaries (for 10 days).

3) balance control and further calculation of lot volumes are tied to the free margin on the account.





For optimal operation in the mode with several trading instruments, an appropriate balance on the account is required. 25 trading instruments - from 10,000 USD. The optimal choice for one trading account would be a set of trading instruments from different directions and regions to reduce the risk of dependence on sharp fluctuations in related trading instruments (***/USD, ***/EUR, ***/CAD, etc.).





Considerable processor power is used to identify trading and testing opportunities. And time. It takes up to one and a half months to test such opportunities, summarize and analyze the results.





Up to 20-25 trading pairs/instruments can be used for one trading account. There can be many orders/positions, so you need a trading account with a large number of positions.





The "Discussions" tab contains a file with parameters.





Good luck!