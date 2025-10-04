Lock Bot
- Utilitaires
- Artem Alekseev
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 4 octobre 2025
- Activations: 6
This utility is designed to automatically maintain a "locking" position and reopen it when necessary, which is suitable for position maintenance and protection strategies.
A siple utility (hereinafter referred to as the bot) implements a locking strategy with an infinite restart of the locking trade when it reaches 100 pips.
How the bot works:
- When launched, select a buy or sell order with a specified TP
- Set the SL parameter for the locking trade
- The bot monitors the distance between the opening price of the first trade and the current one. If the distance reaches 100 pips, it opens a locking trade in the opposite direction.
- I the locking trade closes, a new one is automatically opened, creating a "locking" position.
Recommendations:
The bot can be used at key levels, launching it from highs and lows, thereby waiting for a trend reversal. It can also be used during important news releases.
WARNING!
The bot is dangerous during consolidation periods!
IMPORTANT!
1) A locking trade opens after 100 pips on any instrument!
2) Gaps may prevent a locking trade from opening!
3) Don't forget to take overnight spreads into account!