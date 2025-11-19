LineaResultadoyEjecucion

♥ Result and Execution line, which shows the net global position, the expected profit at a given price level, and its percentage of the account balance.

Additionally, with the line unselected, it executes position and/or order closing actions.

You can move the line from one price to another by selecting it, to obtain information on the closing result of positions at different price levels.

If you wish to close trades and/or orders, select this option in the EA parameters and then deselect the line. The line text specifically states that it is ready to execute the closures.

The request will be carried out at the specified price, but please bear in mind the possible and inevitable slippage in execution, which is your responsibility when using the tool.