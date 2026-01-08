Day Breakout Pro – MT4 Expert Advisor

Day Breakout Pro is a price-action breakout Expert Advisor designed for H1 intraday trading.

The strategy trades breakouts of recent highs and lows using pure price data, without indicators, grid, or martingale techniques.

The EA manages trades with predefined stop loss and take profit logic and limits exposure to one trade per symbol at a time.





Recommended Pairs

GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDPLN





Testing

Results are presented per symbol on the H1 timeframe.





Key Features

• Price-action breakout strategy

• Timeframe: H1 (use the H1 chart)

• One trade per symbol

• No grid, no martingale, no indicators

• Built-in spread and session filters





Usage

The EA operates on one symbol per chart and can be attached to multiple charts simultaneously, trading each symbol independently.





Summary

Day Breakout Pro is suited for traders who prefer transparent testing, simple logic, and practical expectations over heavily optimized systems.