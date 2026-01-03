XAU StrikeForce MT4 EA
- Experts
- ahmed mohiuddin
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 10
XAU StrikeForce MT4 EA - XAUUSD Special - Trading Strategy Description
Timeframe: 5min (Best results)
Default settings
Terminal : MT4
The EA is built with a combination of in-built and custom indicators.
XAU StrikeForce MT4 EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for precision trading in the Forex market. This EA employs a multi-indicator confirmation system that combines trend analysis with momentum and volatility-based signals to identify high-probability entry points.
Core Strategy:
The system utilizes a proprietary blend of technical indicators that work in harmony to filter market noise and capture meaningful price movements. The strategy focuses on:
-
Trend alignment confirmation
-
Momentum shift detection