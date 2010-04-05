Smart Candle Close EA

**Note : Keep false for user mode to stop orders from auto triggering or else true **
**Means set 4th input field to false**

CandleClose Trader – Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader

CandleClose Trader is a precision-focused Expert Advisor designed to automate your trading decisions based on candle close signals. This EA monitors each candle on your selected timeframe and automatically executes buy or sell orders according to the candle’s closing nature—bullish or bearish.

Key Features:

  • Trade at Candle Close: Executes trades only after the candle has closed, ensuring accurate signal confirmation.

  • Manual Lot Size Input: Easily control your trade size with a convenient, editable lot size input field directly on the trading panel.

  • Simple Direction Control: Choose to arm the EA to enter long (buy) or short (sell) trades with intuitive buttons.

  • Toggleable EA Activation: Seamlessly switch the EA ON or OFF anytime before candle close to control trade execution.

  • User-Friendly Floating Panel: A compact, floating control panel on your chart provides real-time status and easy access to all functions without cluttering your workspace.

  • MT4 Compatible: Fully compatible and optimized for MetaTrader platforms.

Ideal For:
Traders who prefer methodical entry on candle close confirmations and want to maintain full control of position sizing and trade direction with minimal manual intervention.

How It Works:

  1. Set your desired lot size in the panel.

  2. Arm the EA for either a long or short position.

  3. The EA waits for the current candle to close.

  4. If the candle closes bullish and the EA is armed long, a buy order is placed; if bearish and armed short, a sell order is placed.

  5. The EA then resets automatically; you can re-arm or disable as needed.


