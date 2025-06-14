H4des
- Experts
- Alexandro Matos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🔥
NO DLL NEEDED !
A Stunning Description to Sell Hades EA 🔥
⚡ "HADES EA" – The Robot of the Forex Gods! ⚡
Dominate the market with HADES, the Expert Advisor designed to trade like a true Forex God! Combining intelligent moving average strategies with advanced risk management, HADES is designed to maximize profits while protecting your capital.
🌟 WHY HADES?
✅ Proven Strategy – MA crossover with thousandths filter for precise entries
✅ Time Control – Trade only at the best times or 24 hours, you choose!
✅ Intelligent Risk Management – Stop Loss, Take Profit and automatic lot increments
✅ Profit Reset – Resets lot size when targets are reached, protecting your profits
✅ Flexible and Powerful – Customizable settings for any trading style
🔥 "Tonight, we're dining at Hades!" – King Leonidas 🔥
Don't let your money sit idle – put HADES to work and transform your account!
📊 Robust backtesting | 💻 Easy setup | 🚀 Consistent results
👉 Experience the power of the Forex underworld! 👈