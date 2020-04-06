LEX 3 — A New Generation FOREX Trading Robot

LEX 3 represents a completely new approach to automated trading.

If you were previously afraid of news releases, market crashes, or sharp price spikes, with LEX 3 you no longer need to worry about these factors.

Even more — the more aggressive and volatile the market is, the better LEX 3 performs.

This robot was specifically designed for critical market conditions, where most trading strategies fail.

Strong trends, high volatility, and impulsive price movements are exactly where LEX 3 shows its true strength.

The “scarier” the market movement, the greater the earning potential.

LEX 3 is a robot that does not fear the market — it uses its power to generate profit.

Imagine a trading assistant capable of operating confidently where others give up.

Your role is simply to monitor its performance and, when necessary, control its appetite for profit.

Flexibility and Trading Capabilities

LEX 3 can trade:

Any currency pair

Precious metals

Recommended timeframes:

M15

M30

H1

You are free to choose the timeframe — LEX 3 adapts effectively to different market conditions.

Key Setup Parameters

For stable and safe operation, correct parameter configuration is essential:

Initial Lot Size

Trading should always start with a 0.01 lot.

This is a critical factor for risk control. As experience and account balance grow, the lot size can be increased.

Two Distance Parameters Between Orders

These settings define grid behavior and control account load.

Target Profit Amount

You decide how much profit the robot should lock in.

LEX 3 is more than just a trading robot.

It is a tool for traders who want to profit from market movement instead of fearing it.

Take a step toward a new trading philosophy.

Let LEX 3 trade and earn for you — while you stay in control.