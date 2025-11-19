Gold Highest BreakOut
Gold Highest BreakOut – Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
Gold Highest BreakOut is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created for precise breakout trading on XAUUSD.
The system was generated and optimized using StrategyQuant, allowing the EA to follow a structured, rule-based approach without emotional interference. The strategy focuses on capturing strong market impulses that occur when price breaks important supply/demand levels.
How the EA Works
-
Continuously scans the chart for breakouts of predefined price zones
-
Enters long positions immediately after a confirmed breakout
-
Applies Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing Stop according to user settings
-
Adjusts position size based on volatility and risk preferences
-
Works fully automatically once attached to the chart
This approach is designed to take advantage of momentum-driven moves that often follow strong breakouts in the gold market.
Key Features & Advantages
• Fully Automated Operation
Once configured, the EA performs all analysis and execution without manual intervention.
• StrategyQuant Engineered Logic
Developed using professional strategy-building software, ensuring a structured and well-tested trading foundation.
• Robust Risk Management
Configurable lot sizing, maximum number of positions, Stop Loss management and optional trailing.
This helps stabilize performance even during periods of increased volatility.
• Transparent and Adjustable Settings
All parameters are available for the user to modify:
-
risk per trade
-
lot size
-
trade filters
-
trailing and exit rules
• Stable Performance Behavior
The EA was designed to maintain consistency through a simplified breakout logic and controlled exposure, making it suitable for both diversified portfolios and standalone use.
• Emotion-Free Execution
The EA ensures that trading decisions follow the logic precisely, avoiding common psychological mistakes in manual breakout trading.
Who Is This EA Designed For?
-
Traders seeking a hands-off, automated breakout system
-
Users who want diversification through a gold-focused strategy
-
Traders who prefer clear logic, controlled risk, and consistent execution
-
Anyone looking to automate breakout trading without needing to manually monitor the chart
Technical Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Recommended symbol: XAUUSD
-
Minimum balance: from approx. 1000 USD/EUR depending on risk settings
-
Recommended: VPS for stable 24/5 operation
Usage Recommendations
-
Review backtest and forward results carefully
-
Start with low risk (e.g., 0.5% per trade) in live trading
-
Adjust settings to align with your preferred risk profile
-
Monitor performance periodically and fine-tune if necessary