Telegram Trade Notifier for MT5
- Utilitaires
- Alan Gilberto Pirovino
- Version: 1.40
- Activations: 5
Telegram Trade Notifier for MT5 is a professional notification system that sends instant messages to your Telegram group or channel every time a trade is opened or closed on your MT5 account.
MAIN FEATURES
📩 Sends notifications for every trade open and close
💬 Compatible with Telegram Groups, Channels, and Topics (threads)
⚙️ Customizable scan frequency and filters
🧠 Persistent memory (no duplicate messages after restart)
🚫 Ignores trade history — sends only new events
🛡️ 100% safe: no DLLs or external dependencies
HOW TO USE
-
Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and copy your API Token.
-
Add the bot as an Administrator to your Telegram Group or Channel.
-
In the MT4 inputs, enter your BotToken, ChatID, and (optional) TopicID.
-
Enable WebRequest in MT5:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for:
https://api.telegram.org
-
Attach the EA to any chart and enable AutoTrading.
HOW TO GET YOUR CHAT ID
-
Add @RawDataBot or @myidbot to your Telegram group.
-
Type the command /getgroupid (for groups) or /getchannelid (for channels).
-
The ID will appear as a negative number (e.g. -1001234567890).
-
Enter that number in the EA’s ChatID input field.
HOW TO GET YOUR TOPIC ID (optional)
-
If your group uses Topics/Threads, open the topic where you want messages to appear.
-
Send any message there (for example: “test”).
-
Open your browser and visit:
https://api.telegram.org/botYOUR_TOKEN/getUpdates
-
In the JSON result, find the line "message_thread_id": 42
-
Use that number as the TopicID in your MT5 inputs.
MESSAGE EXAMPLE
[TRADE] BUY XAUUSD
Lots: 1.00 Price: 2375.20
SL: 0.00 TP: 0.00
Ticket: 264772232
Time: 2025.10.09 23:20:36
COMMON ERRORS
401 Unauthorized → Invalid bot token.
403 Forbidden → Bot is not admin or chat_id belongs to another bot.
400 Bad Request → Invalid Chat ID.
No messages → Missing WebRequest permission or bot privacy still ON.
REQUIREMENTS
-
MetaTrader 5 (latest build)
-
Telegram account and active bot
-
Allow WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org
DEVELOPER INFO
© 2025 SFG Trading Academy — Alan P.
Telegram channel: https://t.me/sfgswiss