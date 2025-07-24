Neural Nexus MT5

5

Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System. The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading

Launch Promo: Next 5 copies will be sold for 195$

Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01

Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live account) - both currently running profitably on live accounts. This sophisticated mean reversion grid system is specifically engineered for EURUSD trading, offering traders a powerful new dimension to their automated portfolio.

Quality Over Quantity Trading Approach Neural Nexus employs a highly selective strategy, executing only when market conditions align perfectly in our favor. Rather than frequent trading, this EA focuses on high-probability setups, typically identifying just 1-2 prime opportunities per week. This patient, precision-based approach ensures each trade maximizes profit potential while minimizing unnecessary market exposure.

Revolutionary Low-Capital Design What sets Neural Nexus apart is its groundbreaking accessibility. While traditional grid systems typically require substantial account balances to manage margin requirements, Neural Nexus breaks this barrier. Traders can begin with as little as $200 when utilizing the highest recommended risk settings, democratizing access to professional-grade grid trading technology.

Perfect Portfolio Complement Neural Nexus creates an ideal hedge with ChronomaX, despite both trading EURUSD. While ChronomaX capitalizes on momentum-based breakouts, Neural Nexus profits from mean reversion patterns, providing natural diversification that smooths equity curves and reduces overall portfolio risk.

Key Features:

  • Mean Reversion Grid Strategy - Capitalizes on EURUSD's natural tendency to return to average levels
  • Proprietary Firm Ready: Intelligent randomized timing system to maintain compliance with prop firm trading regulations and anti-pattern detection algorithms.
  • Low Capital Requirements - Start trading with just $200 minimum balance
  • Proven Lineage - Built on the foundation of two profitable live-trading EAs
  • Portfolio Synergy - Designed to complement existing ChronomaX and Gold Matrix systems
  • Professional Risk Management - Multiple risk setting options for different account sizes

To use/test the EA:

1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant)

2: Make sure the input called "EURUSD Ticker" has the name of EURUSD as your broker writes it (find it in your market watch) - It could be EURUSD.m etc. Or, alternatively you can set the input called "Use Symbol Input" to false. That way the EA will simply trade on the chart it is attached to. Make sure to load it on EURUS chart in that case.

3: Set your desired auto lot level

  • Minimum account balance: 200$
  • Compatible with cent accounts: A $10 deposit on a cent account provides a $1,000 margin, making the EA accessible to traders with smaller deposits while maintaining safe trading parameters.
  • Minimum account leverage: 1:500

Test the EA on 1m OHLC or Every Tick. For accurate test results use real tick data. Follow this guide for more information.

Join the Neural Nexus Revolution Experience the future of accessible automated trading, where advanced grid technology meets affordable entry requirements. Neural Nexus isn't just another EA - it's your gateway to professional-grade mean reversion trading, regardless of your account size.

Continue your journey with the EA series that's already proven its worth in live markets.

Note: Trading involves financial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. I advise against using any autolot level higher than 1. Trade at your own risk.


Avis 1
Wan Suryolaksono
1761
Wan Suryolaksono 2025.08.07 02:30 
 

Truly gem EA, it is very prudent EA for many pairs, if we make extensive research

Répondre à l'avis