Copy Trader Pro FAST

Copy Trader Pro v2.3 - Professional Copy Trading System
⚡ Copy Trader Pro
Professional Copy Trading System for MetaTrader 4
Version 2.3 FAST

Key Features

🚀

Ultra Fast Mode

10x faster trade copying with optimized algorithms. File change detection and smart caching system for millisecond-level performance.

💎

Single EA Solution

One EA for both Master and Slave modes. Select your operating mode from settings - no need for multiple files.

🎯

3 Lot Calculation Modes

Multiplier, Fixed Lot, or Balance Ratio modes. Choose the best risk management strategy for your needs.

🔄

Real-Time Sync

Automatic synchronization of trades, TP/SL updates, and position closures. Everything happens instantly.

🆔

Unique ID System

Assign unique IDs to each account. Run multiple masters and slaves on the same computer without conflicts.

🛡️

Advanced Protection

Spread control, slippage management, magic number filtering. Your trades are always secure.

⚙️

Organized Parameters

Clearly grouped settings: General, Master, Slave, System. Easy to configure and understand.

📊

Visual Display

Beautiful on-screen panel showing status, position count, lot mode, and last sync time.

🔀

Reverse Signals

Hedge strategy support. Convert Buy signals to Sell, and Sell to Buy automatically.

How It Works

📐 System Architecture

🔄 Trade Flow

📊 Lot Calculation Modes

Technical Specifications

Feature Details
Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Version 2.3 FAST
File Format .mq4 (Source Code Included)
Operating Modes Master / Slave (Single EA)
Lot Calculation 3 Modes: Multiplier, Fixed, Balance Ratio
Supported Instruments All symbols (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Indices)
Copy Features Open, Close, Modify TP/SL
Multi-Account Unlimited Master/Slave pairs
Performance 10x faster than standard systems
Refresh Rate 50-1000ms (Adjustable)
Cache System Yes (Fast Mode)
Logging Detailed / Simple (Adjustable)
Reverse Signals Yes (Hedge Support)
Spread Control Yes (Adjustable Max Spread)
Slippage Control Yes (Adjustable)
Magic Number Filter Yes (Optional)
Installation Drag & Drop
User Guide Comprehensive Documentation Included
Support Full Technical Support
Updates Free Lifetime Updates

Get Started

Copy Trader Pro v2.3

$99
One-time payment • Lifetime license
  • Full source code (.mq4)
  • Unlimited accounts
  • All 3 lot calculation modes
  • Fast mode optimization
  • Comprehensive user guide
  • Installation guide
  • Performance guide
  • Logo pack included
  • Free lifetime updates
  • Technical support
  • No monthly fees
  • Works on demo & live accounts

Frequently Asked Questions

❓ Which platforms does it work on?
Copy Trader Pro works on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It supports all brokers and account types.
❓ Can I use it on multiple accounts?
Yes! You can run unlimited master and slave accounts. Each account gets a unique ID.
❓ Can master and slave be on different computers?
Yes. You can use cloud storage (Dropbox, Google Drive) or network folders to share signal files.
❓ How does the lot calculation work?
Three modes available:
Mode 0 (Multiplier): Slave Lot = Master Lot × Multiplier (e.g., 1.0 × 0.5 = 0.5)
Mode 1 (Fixed): Always opens the specified lot size (e.g., always 0.1 lot)
Mode 2 (Balance Ratio): Automatically calculates based on balance ratio (e.g., $5k/$10k = 0.5x)
❓ How fast is the copying?
With Fast Mode enabled, trades are copied in 100-200ms. This is 10x faster than traditional systems.
❓ Is the source code included?
Yes! You receive the complete .mq4 source code. You can review and customize it as needed.
❓ Can I test it on a demo account?
Absolutely! We recommend testing on a demo account for 1-2 weeks before using it on a live account.
❓ What if I have installation issues?
A detailed installation guide is included. Plus, you get full technical support to help with any issues.
❓ Can it copy pending orders?
Currently, it copies market orders (Buy/Sell) only. Pending order support may be added in future updates.
❓ Are updates free?
Yes! All future updates are completely free for lifetime.

© 2024 Copy Trader Pro v2.3. All rights reserved.

Professional Copy Trading Solution for MetaTrader 4

| |

Plus de l'auteur
Multi Indicator Scanner Professional Edition
Ata Dandul
Indicateurs
MULTI INDICATOR SCANNER - PROFESSIONAL EDITION PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Multi Indicator Scanner is the most comprehensive technical analysis  scanner on the market. It analyzes 10 different indicators simultaneously  and provides you with clear BUY-SELL-NEUTRAL signals. No more checking  dozens of indicators one by one!
Multi Pivot Pro
Ata Dandul
Indicateurs
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Multi Pivot Indicator MT5
Ata Dandul
Indicateurs
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Multi Indicator Scanner Professional Edition MT5
Ata Dandul
Indicateurs
MULTI INDICATOR SCANNER - PROFESSIONAL EDITION PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Multi Indicator Scanner is the most comprehensive technical analysis  scanner on the market. It analyzes 10 different indicators simultaneously  and provides you with clear BUY-SELL-NEUTRAL signals. No more checking  dozens of indicators one by one!
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis