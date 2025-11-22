Copy Trader Pro FAST

Frequently Asked Questions

❓ Which platforms does it work on? Copy Trader Pro works on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It supports all brokers and account types.

❓ Can I use it on multiple accounts? Yes! You can run unlimited master and slave accounts. Each account gets a unique ID.

❓ Can master and slave be on different computers? Yes. You can use cloud storage (Dropbox, Google Drive) or network folders to share signal files.

❓ How does the lot calculation work? Three modes available:

Mode 0 (Multiplier): Slave Lot = Master Lot × Multiplier (e.g., 1.0 × 0.5 = 0.5)

Mode 1 (Fixed): Always opens the specified lot size (e.g., always 0.1 lot)

Mode 2 (Balance Ratio): Automatically calculates based on balance ratio (e.g., $5k/$10k = 0.5x)

❓ How fast is the copying? With Fast Mode enabled, trades are copied in 100-200ms. This is 10x faster than traditional systems.

❓ Is the source code included? Yes! You receive the complete .mq4 source code. You can review and customize it as needed.

❓ Can I test it on a demo account? Absolutely! We recommend testing on a demo account for 1-2 weeks before using it on a live account.

❓ What if I have installation issues? A detailed installation guide is included. Plus, you get full technical support to help with any issues.

❓ Can it copy pending orders? Currently, it copies market orders (Buy/Sell) only. Pending order support may be added in future updates.