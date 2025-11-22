Copy Trader Pro FAST
- Utilitaires
- Ata Dandul
- Version: 2.30
- Activations: 5
Key Features
Ultra Fast Mode
10x faster trade copying with optimized algorithms. File change detection and smart caching system for millisecond-level performance.
Single EA Solution
One EA for both Master and Slave modes. Select your operating mode from settings - no need for multiple files.
3 Lot Calculation Modes
Multiplier, Fixed Lot, or Balance Ratio modes. Choose the best risk management strategy for your needs.
Real-Time Sync
Automatic synchronization of trades, TP/SL updates, and position closures. Everything happens instantly.
Unique ID System
Assign unique IDs to each account. Run multiple masters and slaves on the same computer without conflicts.
Advanced Protection
Spread control, slippage management, magic number filtering. Your trades are always secure.
Organized Parameters
Clearly grouped settings: General, Master, Slave, System. Easy to configure and understand.
Visual Display
Beautiful on-screen panel showing status, position count, lot mode, and last sync time.
Reverse Signals
Hedge strategy support. Convert Buy signals to Sell, and Sell to Buy automatically.
How It Works
📐 System Architecture
🔄 Trade Flow
📊 Lot Calculation Modes
Technical Specifications
|Feature
|Details
|Platform
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Version
|2.3 FAST
|File Format
|.mq4 (Source Code Included)
|Operating Modes
|Master / Slave (Single EA)
|Lot Calculation
|3 Modes: Multiplier, Fixed, Balance Ratio
|Supported Instruments
|All symbols (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Indices)
|Copy Features
|Open, Close, Modify TP/SL
|Multi-Account
|Unlimited Master/Slave pairs
|Performance
|10x faster than standard systems
|Refresh Rate
|50-1000ms (Adjustable)
|Cache System
|Yes (Fast Mode)
|Logging
|Detailed / Simple (Adjustable)
|Reverse Signals
|Yes (Hedge Support)
|Spread Control
|Yes (Adjustable Max Spread)
|Slippage Control
|Yes (Adjustable)
|Magic Number Filter
|Yes (Optional)
|Installation
|Drag & Drop
|User Guide
|Comprehensive Documentation Included
|Support
|Full Technical Support
|Updates
|Free Lifetime Updates
Get Started
Copy Trader Pro v2.3
- Full source code (.mq4)
- Unlimited accounts
- All 3 lot calculation modes
- Fast mode optimization
- Comprehensive user guide
- Installation guide
- Performance guide
- Logo pack included
- Free lifetime updates
- Technical support
- No monthly fees
- Works on demo & live accounts
Frequently Asked Questions
Mode 0 (Multiplier): Slave Lot = Master Lot × Multiplier (e.g., 1.0 × 0.5 = 0.5)
Mode 1 (Fixed): Always opens the specified lot size (e.g., always 0.1 lot)
Mode 2 (Balance Ratio): Automatically calculates based on balance ratio (e.g., $5k/$10k = 0.5x)
© 2024 Copy Trader Pro v2.3. All rights reserved.
Professional Copy Trading Solution for MetaTrader 4
