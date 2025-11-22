Multi Indicator Scanner Professional Edition

      MULTI INDICATOR SCANNER - PROFESSIONAL EDITION
📊 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Multi Indicator Scanner is the most comprehensive technical analysis 
scanner on the market. It analyzes 10 different indicators simultaneously 
and provides you with clear BUY-SELL-NEUTRAL signals. No more checking 
dozens of indicators one by one!

✨ KEY FEATURES

✓ 10 Different Indicator Analysis
  • RSI (Relative Strength Index)
  • Stochastic %K
  • CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
  • ADX (Average Directional Index)
  • MACD Service
  • Moving Average
  • Williams %R
  • Momentum
  • Ultimate Oscillator
  • Stochastic RSI

✓ Real-Time Signal Updates
  Signals automatically update with every market movement

✓ Color-Coded Visual Interface
  • Green: BUY signal
  • Red: SELL signal
  • Gray: NEUTRAL status

✓ Smart Summary System
  See the overall assessment of all indicators at a glance

✓ Fully Customizable
  Adjust each indicator's parameters to your needs

✓ Professional Design
  Clean, modern, and user-friendly panel interface

🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?

• Beginners - Simplifies complex analysis
• Experienced traders - Facilitates quick decision-making
• Scalpers - Ideal for instant signal tracking
• Swing traders - Clearly shows trend direction
• Indicator enthusiasts - All indicators in one panel

💡 HOW IT WORKS?

1. Add the indicator to your chart
2. Each indicator is analyzed in real-time
3. BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signals are displayed
4. Overall summary shows the majority decision
5. Make your trading decision with this information!

Example: If 7 out of 10 indicators give a BUY signal
Summary: Displayed as "BUY (7/10)"

⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Type: Technical Indicator
• Chart: Works on all timeframes
• Symbol: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities
• CPU Usage: Low
• Optimization: High performance

🔧 PARAMETERIZATION

Individual settings for each indicator:
- Period settings
- Level values
- Overbought/oversold zones

Panel settings:
- Position (X, Y coordinates)
- Color scheme
- Font size and type
- Column widths

📈 ADVANTAGES

✔ Time Saving
  Analyze 10 indicators at a glance

✔ Better Decisions
  Trade with confirmation from multiple indicators

✔ Easy to Use
  1-minute setup, very simple to use

✔ Professional Appearance
  Be proud to show your clients

✔ Continuous Updates
  Automatically refreshes with every tick

🎁 BONUS FEATURES

• All settings are saved in memory
• Move panel to any position you want
• Use on multiple charts
• Compatible with all brokers and account types
• Lifetime free updates

📞 SUPPORT

Installation and usage support provided.
Feel free to message with your questions.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Please note: This indicator is based on historical data and does 
not guarantee future movements. Trading involves risk. Use your 
own risk management and do your own research.

© Multi Indicator Scanner - Professional Trading Tools
