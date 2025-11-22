Multi Indicator Scanner Professional Edition MT5
- Indicateurs
- Ata Dandul
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
MULTI INDICATOR SCANNER - PROFESSIONAL EDITION
📊 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Multi Indicator Scanner is the most comprehensive technical analysis
scanner on the market. It analyzes 10 different indicators simultaneously
and provides you with clear BUY-SELL-NEUTRAL signals. No more checking
dozens of indicators one by one!
✨ KEY FEATURES
✓ 10 Different Indicator Analysis
• RSI (Relative Strength Index)
• Stochastic %K
• CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
• ADX (Average Directional Index)
• MACD Service
• Moving Average
• Williams %R
• Momentum
• Ultimate Oscillator
• Stochastic RSI
✓ Real-Time Signal Updates
Signals automatically update with every market movement
✓ Color-Coded Visual Interface
• Green: BUY signal
• Red: SELL signal
• Gray: NEUTRAL status
✓ Smart Summary System
See the overall assessment of all indicators at a glance
✓ Fully Customizable
Adjust each indicator's parameters to your needs
✓ Professional Design
Clean, modern, and user-friendly panel interface
🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?
• Beginners - Simplifies complex analysis
• Experienced traders - Facilitates quick decision-making
• Scalpers - Ideal for instant signal tracking
• Swing traders - Clearly shows trend direction
• Indicator enthusiasts - All indicators in one panel
💡 HOW IT WORKS?
1. Add the indicator to your chart
2. Each indicator is analyzed in real-time
3. BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL signals are displayed
4. Overall summary shows the majority decision
5. Make your trading decision with this information!
Example: If 7 out of 10 indicators give a BUY signal
Summary: Displayed as "BUY (7/10)"
⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Type: Technical Indicator
• Chart: Works on all timeframes
• Symbol: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities
• CPU Usage: Low
• Optimization: High performance
🔧 PARAMETERIZATION
Individual settings for each indicator:
- Period settings
- Level values
- Overbought/oversold zones
Panel settings:
- Position (X, Y coordinates)
- Color scheme
- Font size and type
- Column widths
📈 ADVANTAGES
✔ Time Saving
Analyze 10 indicators at a glance
✔ Better Decisions
Trade with confirmation from multiple indicators
✔ Easy to Use
1-minute setup, very simple to use
✔ Professional Appearance
Be proud to show your clients
✔ Continuous Updates
Automatically refreshes with every tick
🎁 BONUS FEATURES
• All settings are saved in memory
• Move panel to any position you want
• Use on multiple charts
• Compatible with all brokers and account types
• Lifetime free updates
📞 SUPPORT
Installation and usage support provided.
Feel free to message with your questions.
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
Please note: This indicator is based on historical data and does
not guarantee future movements. Trading involves risk. Use your
own risk management and do your own research.
© Multi Indicator Scanner - Professional Trading Tools