Infinity Predictor MA

Infinity Predictor MA is a next‑generation forecasting indicator that transforms the traditional Moving Average into a powerful predictive tool. Unlike standard MAs that only smooth past data, this indicator projects the moving average line up to 40 bars into the future, giving traders a unique perspective on potential market direction.

The engine behind Infinity Predictor MA combines multiple advanced regression models to capture both smooth trends and sudden market shifts. Polynomial and Multiple Linear Regression form the core, while Piecewise and Exponential Regression provide corrective adjustments. A logistic bias is also merged into the forecast, adding a probability‑driven tilt toward bullish or bearish outcomes. The result is a forecast line that feels alive—adapting to curves, accelerations, and turning points in price action.
How to Read the Indicator

    Blue Line (Base MA): This is the traditional moving average calculated over your chosen period. It serves as the foundation and reference point.

Orange Line (Forecast MA): This line extends forward by 40 bars, showing the projected path of the moving average. It is shifted visually into the future, so you can clearly see where the market might be heading.

    Interpretation:

        When the forecast line continues smoothly in the same direction as the base MA, it suggests trend continuation.

        When the forecast line bends or diverges, it signals a potential change in momentum.

        The logistic bias subtly adjusts the forecast upward or downward depending on the probability of bullish or bearish pressure, making the line more responsive to hidden shifts in sentiment.

This design allows traders to anticipate possible future turning points instead of reacting late. It is not a crystal ball, but a sophisticated projection tool that blends mathematics with market logic.
How the Indicator Works

    Main Model: You can choose between Polynomial Regression (captures curves and nonlinearities) or Multiple Linear Regression (stable and feature‑driven).

    Corrective Models: Piecewise Regression adjusts for sudden breaks, while Exponential Regression adapts to rapid growth or decline.

    Logistic Bias: A probability‑based adjustment that leans the forecast line slightly bullish or bearish depending on recent EMA, RSI, and MA dynamics.

    Clamping & Smoothing: Forecasts are kept within realistic ranges and smoothed with an EMA filter to avoid erratic spikes.

    Visual Shift: The forecast is plotted forward on the chart, so you can literally “see into the future” of your moving average.

Key Features

    40‑Bar Forecasting Power – Projects the moving average line far into the future, giving you a clear visual edge.

    Hybrid Regression Engine – Combines Polynomial, Linear, Piecewise, and Exponential models for robust adaptability.

    Logistic Probability Bias – Integrates EMA, RSI, and MA signals to tilt forecasts toward likely bullish or bearish outcomes.

    Customizable & Flexible – All parameters (periods, weights, smoothing, clamping) are fully adjustable to match your trading style.

    Free & Market‑Ready – Offered at no cost, coded with strict compliance to MetaTrader 5 standards, and optimized for smooth performance.

Why Choose Infinity Predictor MA?

Most indicators only tell you what has already happened. Infinity Predictor MA dares to look ahead. By merging statistical models with market features, it provides a forecast line that helps you prepare for potential scenarios before they unfold. Whether you are a trend trader seeking confirmation or a contrarian looking for early reversal signals, this tool adds a predictive dimension to your charting arsenal.

Infinity Predictor MA – See Beyond the Market. Predict the Future
